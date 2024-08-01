Medline completes successful acquisition of surgical solutions business from Ecolab Inc.

Medline Industries, LP

Aug 01, 2024, 10:35 ET

Advanced sterile drape solutions, surgical products, and OEM capabilities bolster Medline portfolio

NORTHFIELD, Ill., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline, a market-leading manufacturer and supplier of medical supplies and solutions, is pleased to announce the successful closing of its acquisition of the global surgical solutions business of Ecolab Inc., including the industry-leading Microtek™ product lines. This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone in Medline's growth strategy and commitment to delivering innovative solutions to its customers.

First announced in April 2024, the acquisition of Ecolab's global surgical solutions business operations, products, and talented team enhances Medline's capabilities and deepens its portfolio, bringing proven innovation, high quality products, and expanded service offerings.

"We are thrilled to officially welcome the nearly 3,500 Microtek surgical solutions business team members to the Medline family," said Jim Pigott, president and chief operating officer for Medline. "Our surgical solutions business is poised for a bright future as we continue to provide exceptional service and innovative solutions to our customers. With this acquisition, we are eager to collaborate with healthcare providers and cutting-edge medical device companies to bring innovative solutions to the surgical suite."

Medline is committed to ensuring a seamless transition for employees, customers, and partners during its integration process, maintaining the highest standards of service and support throughout this period.

To learn more about how Medline helps healthcare run better, visit www.medline.com.

About Medline
Medline is a healthcare company – a medical supply manufacturer, distributor, and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Partnering across the continuum of care, Medline helps make healthcare run better by delivering improved clinical, financial, and operational outcomes to healthcare providers. With the agility to solve problems quickly and the scale to partner with providers for their sustained success, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the future and rapidly respond to a dynamically changing market with customized solutions.

Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 39,000+ employees worldwide and operates in over 100 countries and territories. Learn more at www.medline.com.

