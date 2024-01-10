Medline Industries, LP completes acquisition of United Medco

Nationwide supplemental benefit solutions to deepen Medline offering

NORTHFIELD, Ill., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline, a market-leading manufacturer and supplier of medical supplies and solutions, today announced the successful acquisition of United Medco, a national provider and partner of supplemental benefits and member engagement solutions. This strategic transaction marks a significant milestone in Medline's growth of its Health Plans business by augmenting the company's best-in-class distribution capabilities and expanding its supplemental benefit offerings.

United Medco is a segment-leading supplemental benefits administrator focused on serving the Medicare Advantage, Managed Medicaid and commercial insurance markets. Serving over 1 million members and dating back to 2004, United Medco is committed to helping members achieve better health outcomes through its member-centric supplemental benefits platform.

"In today's evolving post-acute care space, Medline remains a company committed to investing in emerging markets, and we are confident this acquisition will strengthen our Health Plans business and enable us to better serve our customers and their patients," said Brad Mariam, executive vice president of Medline. "We are excited to welcome the full United Medco team into the Medline family, and by combining their expertise with ours, we are well-positioned to lead the charge in this growing market and propel our business forward." 

"By evolving our relationship with Medline, United Medco can continue to carry out its mission of serving our health plan partners while now offering a diverse set of new products and capabilities already built out by the robust Medline network and team," said Rick Langnas, founder and chief executive officer, United Medco. "This is a classic example of the age-old expression, one plus one equals three, as both organizations operate on the same set of core, family-founded fundamentals, and I can't wait to see the growth that will be achieved over the years to come."

As part of the acquisition, Medline will also bring the United Medco Coral Springs, Florida, facility into its portfolio of more than 28 million square feet of warehousing in North America.

Both organizations will collaborate closely to ensure a seamless transition for all customers and team members.

About Medline
Medline is a healthcare company – a medical supply manufacturer, distributor, and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Partnering across the continuum of care, Medline helps providers to activate the clinical and supply chain resources needed to deliver their best care. With the agility to solve problems quickly and the scale to partner with providers for their sustained success, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the future and rapidly respond to a dynamically changing market with customized solutions.

Medline was most recently named to the Forbes America's Best Large Employers and America's Best Employers for Women lists, and was recognized for the 13th year by Chicago Tribune as a Top Workplace. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 36,500+ employees worldwide and operates in over 125 countries and territories. Learn more at www.medline.com.

SOURCE Medline Industries, Inc.

