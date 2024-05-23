Medline introduces high-efficiency medication delivery system to respiratory portfolio

Hudson RCI® TurboMist™ small volume nebulizer delivers treatments in as quick as three minutes

NORTHFIELD, Ill., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline today announced the latest addition to its respiratory care portfolio, the Hudson RCI TurboMist small volume nebulizer. Delivering medication treatments in as quick as three minutes, TurboMist is designed to be the fastest small volume nebulizer on the market.

Medline has added to its respiratory portfolio TurboMist, a small volume nebulizer that delivers 2.5 times more medication per minute than a standard nebulizer – nearly 70% faster – significantly reducing treatment times to just three minutes.

Patient demand for nebulizer treatments is high, with respiratory therapists handling approximately 25 treatments per shift. At the same time, staffing challenges have made care delivery more difficult, leading to stacked or missed treatments for patients. Traditional nebulizers can take at least 10 minutes to provide treatment, stressing the need for devices with shorter delivery time.

TurboMist delivers 2.5 times more medication per minute than a standard nebulizer, significantly reducing treatment times to just three minutes – nearly 70% faster than a standard nebulizer – empowering respiratory therapists and clinicians to deliver faster, more cost-effective care. Additional benefits of TurboMist include:

Better deposition : Faster medication delivery with an optimal respirable fraction helps speed patient relief;

: Faster medication delivery with an optimal respirable fraction helps speed patient relief; Improved patient compliance : Faster treatment means less time holding the device, helping make the experience easier for patients, and reducing incomplete treatments;

: Faster treatment means less time holding the device, helping make the experience easier for patients, and reducing incomplete treatments; Greater comfort and efficacy : Comfortable swivel mouthpiece to help reduce mask use and works while sitting or supine;

: Comfortable swivel mouthpiece to help reduce mask use and works while sitting or supine; Suitable for use with patients aged five and up in a hospital or homecare setting.

"Respiratory therapists are constantly adapting and innovating to solve challenges to better care for patients, and we strive to innovate right beside them in order to strengthen the respiratory therapy sector. Over the years, we have developed robust solutions to meet every respiratory need, from hospital to home," said James Donegan, a registered respiratory therapist and Medline clinical specialist. "We believe that our newest solution, TurboMist, will fulfill a need in the market to drive efficiencies with shorter medication delivery times and an enhanced patient experience."

The addition of TurboMist is an extension of the company's commitment to taking an innovative approach to growing its respiratory portfolio and empowering best practices across the continuum of care. Product categories include oxygen delivery, medication delivery, bronchial hygiene, ventilation products, airway management, and minor capital.

Learn more about TurboMist at https://www.medline.com/capabilities/respiratory/small-volume-nebulizer/.

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company – a medical supply manufacturer, distributor, and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Partnering across the continuum of care, Medline helps providers to activate the clinical and supply chain resources needed to deliver their best care. With the agility to solve problems quickly and the scale to partner with providers for their sustained success, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the future and rapidly respond to a dynamically changing market with customized solutions.

Medline was most recently named to the Forbes America's Best Large Employers and Best Employers for Women lists, and was recognized for the 13th year by Chicago Tribune as a Top Workplace. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 38,000+ employees worldwide and operates in over 100 countries and territories. Learn more at www.medline.com.

