Medline introduces first-of-its-kind transparent wound dressing aiding in pressure injury prevention

Medline Industries, Inc.

09 Jan, 2024, 12:23 ET

OptiView® Transparent Dressing with HydroCore™ Technology clear design enables easy assessing of at-risk skin and monitoring skin breakdown

NORTHFIELD, Ill., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline, the market leader in skin care, today announced the latest addition to its advanced wound care portfolio, the OptiView® Transparent Dressing with HydroCore™ Technology. This first-of-its-kind wound dressing features an innovative clear design that allows caregivers to quickly and easily inspect, monitor and blanch skin with the dressing in place.

Pressure and excess heat can lead to skin breakdown and increase the risk of pressure injury development. Traditional routine skin assessments require removing the wound dressing multiple times per day, which can be taxing on both the caregiver and clinician, and puts additional stress on the dressing's adhesive and underlying skin.

OptiView empowers caregivers to spot skin texture, color variances and early signs of breakdown without lifting the dressing. The innovative clear island allows for immediate visibility to the underlying skin, while the HydroCore Technology uses a gel center to help redistribute pressure and draw heat away from the skin to create a cooling effect.  

"Medline has a long history of innovation in wound care, with a focus on providing the right tools and expertise to help enhance wound care efficiency. OptiView is an exciting addition to our portfolio, aimed at overcoming healing barriers and elevating care standards," said AJ Ford, vice president of Medline Skin Health. "We are grateful for the product feedback received from nurses nationwide who helped us make impactful changes to ensure OptiView is a successful addition to a care provider's pressure injury prevention plan."

OptiView comes in several sizes, with the gentle silicone and HydroCore Technology ideal for protecting and dressing sensitive areas. The multisite 6"x6" dressing can be applied to difficult areas, including elbows, knees, heels and shoulders. The 7"x7" and 9"x9" dressings are designed primarily for use on the sacrum area. Medline testing on OptiView compared to competitive dressings found the following benefits:

  • 62% reduction in peak pressure, the highest among market leading dressings;
  • Keeps the skin up to 1.5°C cooler than competitive dressings;
  • Up to 12 times more flexible than leading multilayer foams to adapt to patient movement.

"It is time consuming to keep an eye on wounds under the dressings and our clinical team sometimes assumed that as long as the dressing was on there, the wound would be okay. This led to pressure injuries," said Holly Baglio, DNP, RN-BC, MSN, CWOCN, BS, Inpatient Wound Ostomy Continence Registered Nurse for UCHealth Highlands Ranch Hospital, a 93-bed hospital. "OptiView has helped us both treat and prevent future pressure injuries, and the longer wear time and less dressing changes have introduced cost savings into our organization. Our nurses can make OptiView last five days, compared to maybe 12 hours from traditional foam dressings."

OptiView follows the best practice guidelines of the National Pressure Injury Advisory Panel (NPIAP) and other international pressure injury organizations when considering the appropriate prophylactic dressing.

Learn more about OptiView at https://www.medline.com/skin-health/transparent-dressing.

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company – a medical supply manufacturer, distributor, and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Partnering across the continuum of care, Medline helps providers to activate the clinical and supply chain resources needed to deliver their best care. With the agility to solve problems quickly and the scale to partner with providers for their sustained success, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the future and rapidly respond to a dynamically changing market with customized solutions.

Medline was most recently named to the Forbes America's Best Large Employers and Best Employers for Women lists, and was recognized for the 13th year by Chicago Tribune as a Top Workplace. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 36,500+ employees worldwide and operates in over 125 countries and territories. Learn more at http://www.medline.com/.

