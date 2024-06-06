Sanctuary Hospice awards Medline prime vendor agreement

Mississippi hospice provider driving focus around standardizing incontinence, wound care and nutrition best practices

NORTHFIELD, Ill., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline today announced it has entered into a multi-year prime vendor partnership with Sanctuary Hospice, a Mississippi-based provider of at-home and inpatient hospice care.

As Sanctuary's primary supplier, Medline will provide its extensive portfolio of supplies and solutions to Sanctuary's 24 bed inpatient facility in Tupelo, Mississippi, as well as its staff of frontline caregivers working with patients in 18 local counties. Together, Sanctuary and Medline will focus on standardizing products and best practices across incontinence, wound care and nutrition.

"Hospice patients are often less mobile, leading to a greater risk of skin breakdown issues like incontinence and pressure injuries. Our goal is to leverage our clinical capabilities to provide Sanctuary's care team with the tools to create consistency amongst care plans and help prevent the development of skin issues," said Morgan Harriman, Medline post-acute care manager.

To augment the organization's focus on workforce engagement, Sanctuary is investing in Medline's Skin Health Solution program that will incorporate best guidelines, products and monthly training to empower staff.

"The Skin Health Solution program is one of the primary factors in our decision to return to Medline as our primary patient supplies vendor. The Medline branded skin products are truly unmatched when it comes to maintaining skin integrity and preventing breakdown," said Tiwana O'Rear, Sanctuary Hospice chief operations officer.

The program helps uncover insights into Sanctuary's clinical practice and product utilization, works with Sanctuary's leadership to determine a holistic plan, and is supported with targeted education programs and product in-servicing through Medline's team of clinicians.

