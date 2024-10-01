Medline receives AARC's 2024 Zenith Award for dedication to respiratory care

Medline one of eight recipients out of 300-plus companies nominated

NORTHFIELD, Ill., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline, a market-leading manufacturer and supplier of medical supplies and solutions, announced today that it is the recipient of the American Association for Respiratory Care (AARC)'s annual Zenith Award for its commitment to the respiratory care profession.

The award is presented to only eight out of more than 300 companies and recognizes manufacturers and service organizations. Factors that contribute to the award include quality of equipment and supplies, accessibility and helpfulness of sales personnel, responsiveness, service record, transparency in advertising and support of the respiratory care profession.

"AARC shares our congratulations and is proud to recognize Medline with the Zenith Award, an honor extended by our 42,000-strong membership to respiratory companies for the quality of their service and commitment to the respiratory care profession," said Dan Garrett, CAE, executive director for AARC.

Since the launch of Medline's Respiratory Care division in 2021, the company has been committed to elevating the respiratory therapy sector through product innovation and empowering best practices through clinical education. Continually expanding the product offering in order to be a full-line respiratory supplier to our customers, Medline provides high-quality products within oxygen delivery, medication delivery, bronchial hygiene, ventilation products, airway management, and minor capital. This year, Medline introduced its latest innovation, the Hudson RCI® Turbomist™, a small volume nebulizer that delivers 2.5 times more medication per minute than a standard nebulizer, significantly reducing treatment times to just three minutes – nearly 70% faster than a standard nebulizer.

"Medline is thrilled to be recognized by the members of the American Association for Respiratory Care. The Zenith Award speaks volumes to the strides we've made in such a short amount of time as a respiratory care division. From day one, we've been committed to working side by side with respiratory therapists to create solutions that fulfill their biggest challenges," said Carrie Miller, national director of field sales, Medline Respiratory Care.

Learn about Medline's portfolio of solutions to help advance and elevate respiratory care at https://www.medline.com/respiratory/.

About Medline

Medline makes healthcare run better. Through its unique offering of world-class products, supply chain resilience and clinical practice expertise, Medline delivers improved clinical, financial and operational outcomes across all points of care. Headquartered in Northfield, Illinois, Medline is the healthcare industry's largest medical-surgical product manufacturer, supply chain provider and clinical solutions partner. The company employs more than 39,000 people worldwide and operates in over 100 countries and territories. For more information, visit www.medline.com.

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

SOURCE Medline Industries, LP