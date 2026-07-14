Medline releases 2025 Sustainability Report highlighting continued progress across operations, products and communities

Efforts continue to support Medline operating as a resilient and responsible organization

NORTHFIELD, Ill., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline today announced the release of its 2025 Sustainability Report, detailing the company's continued progress across environmental, social and governance initiatives, including expanded emissions tracking, investments in product sustainability and programs supporting employees and communities worldwide.

Medline's 2025 Sustainability Report highlights progress across environmental, social and governance initiatives.

As a global manufacturer and distributor of medical supplies, Medline continues to integrate sustainability into its operations and decision-making, with a focus on improving resilience, reducing environmental impact and advancing responsible business practices.

"Throughout the company business planning, supply chain design, risk management, data applications, technology investments and accountability, we embedded sustainability as an increasingly important guidepost in how we operate the Medline business," said Jim Boyle, Medline chief executive officer. "Sustainability at Medline advanced from a simple set of initiatives to a core capability across the organization, which we believe enhances our ability to support our customers and prepare us for what's next."

Highlights of the report include:

Medline's Tote-Cart Initiative helped improve shipping efficiency and lower greenhouse gas emissions, avoiding the use of more than 78,200 gallons of diesel fuel in 2025. The initiative seeks to optimize the use of reusable shipping containers across Medline's distribution network by focusing on full pallet and cart utilization, consolidating shipments and reducing underutilized totes and carts from delivery routes.

By the end of 2025, 46 facilities in Medline's supply chain were certified by Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production (WRAP). WRAP-certified facilities have demonstrated compliance with WRAP's 12 ethical sourcing principles, which are aligned with internationally recognized standards and frameworks from institutions such as the International Labour Organization, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

Medline recognizes the value that Life Cycle Assessments (LCAs) provide in pinpointing environmental hotspots and informing targeted improvements. Medline added three more products to its portfolio of verified LCAs. These assessments adhered to internationally recognized ISO standards and were independently verified by third parties.

Packaging innovation remained a focus, with Medline expanding paper-based packaging solutions to a second U.S. distribution center, helping reduce reliance on plastic protective packaging.

"In 2026, we plan to deepen sustainability's integration across our business," said Francesca Olivier, Medline's vice president of sustainability. "This work requires partnership with our customers, our suppliers and our employees. Together, we're building supply chains designed to protect clinical performance and patient outcomes while seeking to reduce our effects on the environment and contribute to positive social change."

To learn more about Medline's sustainability initiatives and to view the full 2025 Sustainability Report, visit https://www.medline.com/about-us/sustainability/reports/.

About Medline

Medline is the largest provider of medical-surgical products and supply chain solutions serving all points of care. Through its broad product portfolio, resilient supply chain and leading clinical solutions, Medline helps healthcare providers improve their clinical, financial and operational outcomes. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., the company employs more than 45,000 people worldwide and operates in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how Medline makes healthcare run better, visit www.medline.com.

Unless otherwise indicated, all figures are as of Dec. 31, 2025.

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SOURCE Medline