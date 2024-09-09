Medline to launch MIS Foot Recon System at AOFAS 2024 Annual Scientific Conference

Latest FDA 510(k) cleared implant system provides comprehensive solution for minimally invasive foot surgeries

NORTHFIELD, Ill., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attendees at this year's American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society's Annual Meeting in Vancouver, Canada will be the first to see Medline UNITE's new MIS Foot Recon System. Developed in collaboration with orthopaedic surgeons and podiatrists, this new product adds to Medline UNITE's expansive portfolio of first ray solutions.

Medline UNITE’s new MIS Foot Recon System offers partial and fully threaded screws, unique instrumentation, and more, all in a color-coded tray. Learn more at https://medlineunite.com/products/mis-systems/.

Minimally invasive surgery (MIS) for reconstructive foot surgery has increased in popularity in North America over recent years. The surgery is performed through percutaneous incisions, which leads to faster recovery and smaller scars for patients. The Medline UNITE MIS Foot Recon System offers a comprehensive solution of six screw families and two plate families to address percutaneous bunion correction, bailout and revision fusion procedures, and other MIS foot arthrodesis procedures.

"The system offers the broadest array of implants and instruments currently available on the market in one comprehensive color-coded tray," said Scott Goldstein, director of marketing for Medline UNITE Foot & Ankle. "As with all UNITE implant systems, this tray is designed with everyone in mind from patient, to surgeon, to scrub tech, to sterile processing technician."

The specially designed full thread and partial thread screws are available in Ø3.0mm, Ø3.5mm, and Ø4.0mm diameter options and feature a 45° beveled head design and a self-drilling and self-tapping tip. A full depth torx feature provides optimal engagement between the screw and driver for easier implantation. Additionally, bailout and revision fusion plates are the first of their kind and standard in the tray.

"A lot of thought went into designing the system to meet the needs of both surgeons and patients," said Alexander J. Pappas, MD, an orthopaedic surgeon at OrthoSC in Myrtle Beach, S.C. "Partial thread beveled screws provide an option for MIS fusion procedures that are not widely available from other manufacturers."

In addition to the implants, the system features a burr cut guide for reproducible transverse osteotomies, a capital fragment translator designed to control alignment and rotation, and a parallel wire guide for precise placement of the distal screw. The portfolio also includes a high torque, low speed power system with irrigation and various individually sterile-packed burrs.

"Our goal was to create the most comprehensive MIS system available, including indication-specific instrumentation to make the procedure easier to perform along with multiple implant options to address various indications, including osteotomies and fusions," said Craig R. Lareau, MD, an orthopaedic surgeon at New England Orthopedic Surgeons in Springfield, Mass.

Learn more about the complete Medline UNITE portfolio at the 2024 AOFAS Annual Meeting Booth #209 or visit www.medlineunite.com. Stay up to date on the latest developments by following the Medline UNITE Foot & Ankle LinkedIn page.

About Medline

Medline makes healthcare run better. Through its unique offering of world-class products, supply chain resilience and clinical practice expertise, Medline delivers improved clinical, financial and operational outcomes across all points of care. Headquartered in Northfield, Illinois, Medline is the healthcare industry's largest medical-surgical product manufacturer, supply chain provider and clinical solutions partner. The company employs more than 39,000 people worldwide and operates in over 100 countries and territories. For more information, visit www.medline.com.

