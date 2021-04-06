Mednet Announces New Discount Program to Support Parkinson's Disease Awareness Month

MINNEAPOLIS, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Parkinson's Disease Awareness Month, Mednet, a healthcare technology company, announced a new program to support research organizations conducting Parkinson's Disease (PD) research or any type of central nervous system (CNS) studies. Mednet's comprehensive clinical data management system (CDMS) is uniquely designed to be highly flexible to enable fast and efficient study builds and execution of any type of clinical research. The new program is designed to make it easier and more cost effective for research organizations to conduct studies in this important therapeutic category.

Approximately 60,000 Americans are diagnosed with PD each year and more than 10 million people worldwide are living with PD. The Parkinson's Foundation notes that the combined direct and indirect cost of Parkinson's, including treatment, social security payments and lost income, is estimated to be nearly $52 billion per year in the United States alone.1

Trials in the CNS therapeutic area are also complex, often studying cognitive, motor, behavioral, linguistic, and executive functioning. The variability of symptoms across patients and the slow progression of Parkinson's Disease intensifies these challenges that are typically associated with CNS clinical research.

The new discount program will provide research organizations with qualifying projects a twenty percent (20%) discount on the list price of application and professional service fees for the duration of their clinical study. The discount applies to all components of Mednet's CDMS, including premium modules such as randomization and inventory management, adjudication, payments and more. Mednet will offer the discount program with research studies with contracts quoted between April 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021, with executed contracts before September 30, 2021. This discount cannot be combined with any other discounts already offered by Mednet.

"As the population ages, the incidence and prevalence of conditions like Parkinson's Disease, Alzheimer's Disease and other brain and CNS-related conditions is becoming more and more of a concern. Research and life sciences organizations hold the keys to understanding these diseases and finding effective treatments and ultimately cures," said Rick Bernstein, chief commercial officer, Mednet. "As an eClinical company dedicated to helping researchers develop lifesaving treatments, we want to make it easier for researchers to access the tools they need to get these types of critical studies up and running as quickly as possible and deliver accelerated results."

Mednet is a healthcare technology company specializing in eClinical solutions designed for the global life sciences community. Mednet's clinical data management system improves the efficiency of clinical studies of all types and sizes. Beyond electronic data capture (EDC), Mednet's comprehensive solution set provides the tools required to build and manage all types of clinical research, while enabling organizations to adapt to evolving demands and requirements. Pharmaceutical, medical device, biotechnology and Contract Research Organizations (CROs) around the world have trusted Mednet for nearly 20 years to deliver the technology innovation, experience and reliability they need for success. For more information, visit www.mednetsolutions.com.

1 https://www.parkinson.org/Understanding-Parkinsons/Statistics

