Mednet Celebrates Twentieth Anniversary

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mednet, a provider of eClinical solutions for the global life sciences community, today announced its twentieth anniversary, celebrating two decades of delivering innovative technologies to support clinical trials. A pioneer in electronic data capture (EDC) solutions, Mednet was founded in 2001 to enable research teams to streamline data collection and related processes. Today, life sciences sponsors and contract research organizations (CROs) around the world use Mednet's technology to conduct a wide range of clinical research across nearly every therapeutic category. More than 2,000 studies have been conducted on the platform to date.

Mednet's original software included EDC and other capabilities to significantly streamline study processes, but the early solutions typically required significant customization and build support. In 2011, the company shifted to a turnkey, cloud-based solution, making it easier for customers to build and get studies up and running on their own. Mednet's current signature platform, iMednet, is a comprehensive, cloud-based, EDC-centric clinical data management system. Centered around a robust EDC, the platform is built from the ground up with key native modules, while also allowing for integrations with other clinical research technologies.

Since its founding twenty years ago, Mednet established a tradition of excellence in delivering comprehensive eClinical capabilities coupled with exceptional services and support. Committed to long-term customer success, the team regularly surveys and meets with customers to ensure its technology and capabilities are meeting the emerging needs of the clinical research industry – actively translating requirements into our product strategy. In a recent customer satisfaction survey, Mednet customers rated their overall satisfaction as 4.8, on a scale of 1 to 5 with 5 being 'very satisfied'.

Advancements in medical science, new data sources and increasingly complex study designs are consistent drivers of change in the industry, and recently, challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic pushed research organizations to look for innovative ways to adapt and prepare for the future. Highly flexible and allowing for integrations, the Mednet platform is purposely and uniquely designed to enable research teams to easily adapt to the rapidly changing environment.

"Since our founding twenty years ago, the industry has evolved significantly, and so have our capabilities, but our mission remains the same," said Rob Robertson, CEO, Mednet. "Our goal is to provide the most innovative, efficient and effective eClinical solutions to accelerate clinical development, enabling our life science customers to focus on what matters most – improving healthcare for people worldwide."

About Mednet

Mednet is a healthcare technology company specializing in eClinical solutions designed for the global life sciences community. Mednet's comprehensive eClinical platform, iMednet, is built with native applications, while also enabling integrations, to optimize efficiency and deliver maximum value to clinical studies of all types and sizes. Beyond electronic data capture (EDC), Mednet's comprehensive solution set provides the tools required to build and manage all types of clinical research, while enabling organizations to adapt to evolving demands and requirements. Pharmaceutical, medical device, biotechnology and Contract Research Organizations (CROs) around the world have trusted Mednet for twenty years to deliver the technology innovation, experience and reliability they need for success. For more information, visit www.mednetsolutions.com.

