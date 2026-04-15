MEDP Investor Alert: Medpace Holdings Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Company Allegedly Concealed Backlog Deterioration: Levi & Korsinsky

Notice to Pension Funds, Asset Managers, and Fiduciaries

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Institutional investors holding positions in Medpace Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDP) during the period April 22, 2025 through February 9, 2026 may wish to evaluate lead plaintiff opportunities in a pending securities class action. Request an institutional investor loss assessment. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Medpace shares fell $84.30 per share, a decline of more than 15.9%, after the Company disclosed fourth quarter 2025 results that allegedly contradicted repeated assurances made throughout the Class Period. The lead plaintiff deadline is June 8, 2026.

Notice to Institutional Holders

Pension funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, and other institutional asset managers that acquired MEDP shares between April 22, 2025 and February 9, 2026 should assess whether fiduciary obligations require evaluation of this recovery opportunity. The securities action, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, asserts claims under Section 10(b) and Section 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

ERISA and Fiduciary Considerations

Fiduciaries managing portfolios that held MEDP during the Class Period face distinct obligations. The lawsuit contends that Medpace management provided materially misleading projections regarding the Company's anticipated book-to-bill ratio while concealing deteriorating backlog cancellation trends. The resulting share price correction created portfolio-level losses for institutional holders.

Fiduciary Obligations and Recovery Options

Institutional holders owe a duty of prudence to evaluate available recovery mechanisms when portfolio companies face securities fraud allegations

allegations Lead plaintiff appointment provides direct oversight of litigation strategy, settlement negotiations, and counsel selection

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act favors institutional investors with the largest financial interest in the outcome

Participation as lead plaintiff carries no additional financial cost; counsel fees are paid from any recovery obtained

Institutional holders who do not seek lead plaintiff status remain eligible to participate in any class-wide recovery

Fiduciaries should document their evaluation of lead plaintiff opportunities as part of prudent fund management

Contact us for institutional recovery options or call (212) 363-7500.

Portfolio Impact Assessment

The action alleges that Medpace's repeated projection of a 1.15 book-to-bill ratio for the second half of fiscal year 2025, combined with assurances that cancellation rates were not indicative of underlying business weakness, caused shares to trade at artificially inflated levels throughout the Class Period. Institutional portfolios that accumulated positions based on these representations may have sustained material losses when the corrective disclosure revealed actual fourth quarter performance.

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions. Their participation as lead plaintiff ensures vigorous representation of the entire class and brings the resources and sophistication necessary to hold corporate management accountable for alleged disclosure failures." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Case Summary

The complaint, as pleaded, charges that Medpace and certain officers disseminated false and misleading statements concerning the Company's book-to-bill outlook, cancellation rate behavior, and revenue concentration risks. The corrective disclosure on February 9, 2026 revealed a book-to-bill ratio of 1.04 for the fourth quarter, significantly below the 1.15 projection that management had maintained across multiple earnings calls.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP

INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR REPRESENTATION -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP provides sophisticated counsel to institutional investors evaluating lead plaintiff opportunities. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on June 8, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the MEDP Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the MEDP investor lawsuit?A: Investors who purchased MEDP stock or securities between April 22, 2025 and February 9, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did MEDP stock drop?A: Shares fell approximately 15.9%, a decline of $84.30 per share, after the Company disclosed fourth quarter 2025 results revealing a book-to-bill ratio of 1.04 versus the projected 1.15. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter?A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What documents do I need to make a claim?A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What does it cost me to participate?A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline?A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Joseph E. Levi, Esq. Ed Korsinsky, Esq. 33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor New York, NY 10004 [email protected] Tel: (212) 363-7500 Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP