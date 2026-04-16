MEDP Investor Alert: Medpace Holdings Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Defendants Allegedly Violated Securities Disclosure Laws: SueWallSt

Deadline Alert: Understanding Lead Plaintiff Selection Under the PSLRA

NEW YORK, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IMPORTANT DATE: June 8, 2026. Investors who purchased Medpace Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDP) securities between April 22, 2025 and February 9, 2026 and wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff must file a motion by this date. Shares lost $84.30 per share, a decline of over 15.9%, after alleged concealed backlog cancellation problems surfaced. Start your claim now before the deadline or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

What is a Lead Plaintiff?

Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the lead plaintiff is the investor or group of investors appointed by the court to represent the entire class. The court selects the applicant with the largest financial interest in the case who is otherwise typical and adequate. In the Medpace action, this means shareholders who purchased MEDP stock at prices inflated by the alleged book-to-bill ratio misrepresentations and suffered documented losses when the stock fell from $530.35 to $446.05 on February 10, 2026.

Lead Plaintiff Facts

The lead plaintiff directs the litigation strategy and selects class counsel on behalf of all class members

Selection is based on the largest provable financial loss during the Class Period, not on who files first

Serving as lead plaintiff costs nothing out of pocket; attorneys' fees are paid only from any recovery

Lead plaintiffs are not required to fund any litigation expenses

Investors who do not apply by June 8, 2026 may still participate as absent class members and share in any recovery

Multiple investors may apply jointly as a lead plaintiff group

Post-Deadline Procedures

After the June 8, 2026 deadline passes, the United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio will review all competing motions and appoint the lead plaintiff it deems most adequate. The appointed lead plaintiff will then select lead counsel. This process typically takes several weeks following the deadline.

Absent Class Member Rights

Investors who purchased MEDP stock during the Class Period but do not seek lead plaintiff appointment retain full rights as absent class members. No action is required to preserve eligibility for any future settlement or judgment. Absent class members are not responsible for legal fees and will receive notice of any proposed settlement.

"The lead plaintiff process is designed to ensure the class is represented by shareholders with substantial interests in the outcome of the litigation. In the Medpace case, investors who acquired shares based on the company's projected 1.15 book-to-bill ratio and then suffered losses when alleged elevated cancellations were revealed deserve experienced representation." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Find out if you qualify to recover losses or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (888) SueWallSt.

SueWallSt | Top 50 Securities Firm | (888) SueWallSt | www.suewallst.com

Frequently Asked Questions About the MEDP Lawsuit

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter?A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: How do I know if I lost enough money to be the lead plaintiff?A: There is no minimum loss threshold. Courts appoint the investor with the largest provable loss who is willing and able to represent the class adequately. Contact Levi & Korsinsky before June 8, 2026 to evaluate.

Q: What documents do I need to make a claim?A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What does it cost me to participate?A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline?A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

Q: What if I already sold my MEDP shares -- can I still recover losses?A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold shares. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What court was the MEDP class action filed in?A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio.

CONTACT:

SueWallSt

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com