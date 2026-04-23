MEDP Investor Alert: Medpace Holdings Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Executives Allegedly Misled on Growth Outlook: SueWallSt

Key Dates and Disclosure Events Shareholders Need to Know

NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt encourages investors who suffered losses in Medpace Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDP) to contact the firm. Those who purchased Medpace securities between April 22, 2025 and February 9, 2026 may be entitled to recover damages. Find out if you are eligible to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

Medpace shares fell $84.30 per share, a decline of more than 15.9%, after the Company disclosed a fourth quarter book-to-bill ratio far below the guidance it had maintained for months. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on June 8, 2026.

April 22, 2025: The 1.15 Target Is Set

During the Q1 2025 earnings call, management told analysts that a book-to-bill ratio of 1.15 in the second half of the year was achievable. The lawsuit contends this projection was presented as a reasonable target while internal trends in backlog cancellations already posed a material threat. Revenue for Q1 was reported at $558.6 million with net new business awards down 18.8% year-over-year, yet management framed the outlook with optimism.

July 22, 2025: Cancellations Called 'Well Behaved'

On the Q2 2025 earnings call, the Company reported a book-to-bill of 1.03 and reiterated the potential for ratios above 1.15 in Q3. Cancellation rates were characterized as toward the lower end of historical norms. Revenue guidance was raised by $280 million at the midpoint, as alleged in the action. The securities complaint asserts these reassurances masked the volatility and concentration risks building within the backlog.

October 23, 2025: Record Bookings, Renewed Confidence

Q3 results showed a 1.20 book-to-bill with net new business awards up 47.9% year-over-year. Management stated cancellations were well behaved and that the overall business environment was not weak. Preliminary 2026 guidance projected low double-digit revenue growth. The filing states that these disclosures reinforced investor expectations that the 1.15 target for Q4 remained on track.

February 9, 2026: The Correction

After the market closed, Medpace published Q4 2025 results revealing a net book-to-bill of just 1.04. Backlog cancellations in absolute and percent terms were the highest they had been in over a year, particularly concentrated in the metabolic therapeutic area. MEDP shares dropped from $530.35 to $446.05 the following trading day.

Submit your claim before the deadline or call (888) SueWallSt.

"Timely disclosure of material developments is fundamental to fair and efficient markets. The chronology here raises questions about when the deterioration in cancellation trends became apparent internally versus when shareholders were informed," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Chronology of Material Events

April 22, 2025: Q1 earnings call sets 1.15 book-to-bill target for second half; net new business awards already down 18.8% year-over-year

Q1 earnings call sets 1.15 book-to-bill target for second half; net new business awards already down 18.8% year-over-year July 22, 2025: Q2 call reports 1.03 book-to-bill; cancellations described as "very well behaved"; revenue guidance raised $280 million at midpoint

Q2 call reports 1.03 book-to-bill; cancellations described as "very well behaved"; revenue guidance raised $280 million at midpoint October 23, 2025: Q3 call reports record 1.20 book-to-bill; pre-backlog awards up 30% year-over-year; management reaffirms 1.15 Q4 target

Q3 call reports record 1.20 book-to-bill; pre-backlog awards up 30% year-over-year; management reaffirms 1.15 Q4 target February 9, 2026: Q4 results reveal 1.04 book-to-bill; cancellations at highest levels in over a year; metabolic area cancellations elevated

Q4 results reveal 1.04 book-to-bill; cancellations at highest levels in over a year; metabolic area cancellations elevated February 10, 2026: Stock declines 15.9%, erasing $84.30 per share in value

Act now to protect your rights or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities class actions. Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years. Those wishing to serve as lead plaintiff must act by June 8, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the MEDP Lawsuit

Q: When did Medpace allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from April 22, 2025 to February 9, 2026. During this period, the complaint alleges management made materially misleading statements about the Company's anticipated book-to-bill ratio and cancellation rate trends. When the true state was revealed through Q4 2025 results, shares declined sharply.

Q: How much did MEDP stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 15.9%, a decline of $84.30 per share, after Medpace disclosed a Q4 2025 book-to-bill ratio of 1.04 versus prior guidance of 1.15 and revealed that backlog cancellations were at their highest levels in over a year.

Q: What do MEDP investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my MEDP shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold shares. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate in any recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com