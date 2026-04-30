MEDP Investor Alert: Medpace Holdings Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Management Allegedly Concealed Cancellation Rate Risks: SueWallSt

Time-Sensitive: Allegations Focus on Misrepresentations About Backlog Cancellation Behavior

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt alerts investors in Medpace Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDP) that a pending securities class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between April 22, 2025 and February 9, 2026.

Class Period: April 22, 2025 through February 9, 2026

Check if you can recover your investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] | (888) SueWallSt.

When Medpace disclosed Q4 2025 results on February 9, 2026, shares fell $84.30 per share on February 10, 2026, a decline of over 15.9%, closing at $446.05. The Court has set June 8, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

The Alleged Cancellation Rate Mischaracterization

At the center of this securities action are repeated assurances to shareholders that backlog cancellation rates were "well behaved" and not symptomatic of a deteriorating business environment. The lawsuit asserts that management described cancellations as isolated disruptions rather than indicators of a structural problem building within the portfolio. As alleged, these characterizations painted a misleading picture of Medpace's business health during a period when cancellation trends were worsening.

Biotech Funding Climate and Cancellation Dynamics

The clinical research organization industry relies heavily on the financial health of biotech sponsors. The action claims that management assured investors the funding environment was "stable to improved" while simultaneously acknowledging that "many clients" faced acute funding challenges. This alleged contradiction between broad reassurances and known client-level stress is a key element of the lawsuit.

Management allegedly described Q2 2025 cancellations as "very well behaved" and toward the "lower end of expectations," setting a baseline that proved unsustainable

described Q2 2025 cancellations as "very well behaved" and toward the "lower end of expectations," setting a baseline that proved unsustainable The lawsuit contends that cancellation volatility between quarters was a known risk that was minimized rather than disclosed to investors

As alleged , assurances that growth was "pretty broad-based" obscured concentration risk in metabolic therapeutic areas

, assurances that growth was "pretty broad-based" obscured concentration risk in metabolic therapeutic areas The action asserts that pre-backlog awarded work, despite growing 30% year-over-year, masked elevated cancellation rates eating into net bookings

Investors were allegedly told the business environment was "adequate and headed in the right direction" even as Q4 cancellations hit their highest levels in over a year

"Investors deserve transparency about material risks that could affect their investments. When a company characterizes cancellation trends as well-behaved while those same trends are eroding projected business metrics, shareholders may be deprived of information essential to informed investment decisions." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Speak with an attorney about recovering damages or call (888) SueWallSt.

Why Cancellation Adequacy Allegedly Matters to Investors

For a contract research organization, the net book-to-bill ratio is a critical forward indicator. It measures whether new business entering the backlog exceeds revenue being burned. The complaint asserts that by repeatedly characterizing cancellations as non-threatening, the Company led investors to believe the projected 1.15 book-to-bill ratio for the second half of 2025 was achievable. The actual Q4 result of 1.04 reflected what the lawsuit describes as a cancellation spike that management failed to anticipate or disclose, with metabolic therapeutic area cancellations disproportionately responsible for the shortfall.

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Frequently Asked Questions About the MEDP Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the MEDP investor lawsuit?A: Investors who purchased MEDP stock or securities between April 22, 2025 and February 9, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What specific misstatements does the MEDP lawsuit allege?A: The complaint alleges Medpace made materially false or misleading statements regarding backlog cancellation rates, the sustainability of the projected 1.15 book-to-bill ratio, and the breadth of revenue growth drivers during the class period. When the true state was revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do MEDP investors need to do right now?A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter?A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my MEDP shares -- can I still recover losses?A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold shares. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate?A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline?A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT: SueWallSt Joseph E. Levi, Esq. Ed Korsinsky, Esq. 33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor New York, NY 10004 [email protected] Tel: (888) SueWallSt Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com