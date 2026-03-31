MedReview Announces Acquisition of Vital Data Technology

NEW YORK and NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MedReview, a leader in payment integrity solutions for health insurers, is proud to announce the acquisition of Vital Data Technology, the premier provider of advanced healthcare payer workflow and data technology. This strategic acquisition strengthens and expands MedReview's comprehensive payer solution suite by adding member outcome-focused solutions.

Founded in 2005, Vital Data Technology transforms the healthcare ecosystem by empowering stakeholders with predictive insights to improve member health and lower costs. The company's AI-driven intelligent analytics platform, Affinitē, promotes health plans' abilities to make faster and better decisions in real-time to improve care management, quality, population health, and risk adjustment. The acquisition underscores MedReview's continued focus on creating innovative and impactful solutions to support healthcare payers.

MedReview has acquired Vital Data Technology, expanding their comprehensive payer solution suite. Post this

"This acquisition represents an important step forward in our long‑term strategy," said Spencer Young, CEO of MedReview. "By bringing these two organizations together, we strengthen our collective ability to deliver greater value to the clients of both organizations while expanding our capabilities in ways that position us well for the future. We are excited about the opportunities ahead and about welcoming an exceptional team into our organization."

Vital Data will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of MedReview. "We're pleased to find a complementary business partner who shares our commitment to increasing the quality of care, successful patient outcomes, and measurable waste reduction," said Matt D'Ambrosia, CEO of Vital Data Technology. "Joining forces with MedReview advances Vital Data's ability to achieve our mission and enable payers to act with confidence."

Gail Donovan, Chairperson of the Board for MedReview, said of the acquisition, "The addition of Vital Data's technology and talent to the MedReview family is rooted in a shared vision for innovation and delivering greater value to our healthcare payer partners."

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Synergy Advisors served as financial advisor and Goodwin served as legal advisor to MedReview. Bailey & Company served as financial advisor and Sheppard served as legal advisor to Vital Data Technology.

About MedReview

MedReview has over 50 years of experience delivering physician-approved pre-pay and post-pay payment integrity services that prioritize billing and payment quality, accuracy, and precision. Every claim reassigned by MedReview is reviewed, approved, and documented by a team of physicians, resulting in the industry's lowest appeal overturn rate. It offers a full spectrum of payment integrity solutions, including DRG and clinical reviews, cost outlier audits, re-admission reviews, data mining, and itemized bill reviews, which collectively save hundreds of millions of dollars in overpayment prevention and recovery annually. For more information, please visit: https://www.medreview.us/

About Vital Data Technology

Vital Data Technology is a data science-driven healthcare solutions company giving payers, providers, and members the power to drive efficiencies and improve clinical and financial outcomes throughout the healthcare ecosystem with its proprietary artificial intelligence-enabled platform, Affinitē. This cloud-based, end-to-end solution transforms data into actionable insights using artificial intelligence and advanced analytics integrated with embedded HEDIS® and risk adjustment logic. https://vitaldatatechnology.com/

SOURCE MedReview