MedRhythms Announces Issuance of US Patent Covering Their Innovative Digital Therapeutic Platform

PORTLAND, Maine, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MedRhythms, a Portland, Maine-based digital therapeutics company, today announced the issuance of US patent US20170296116A1, "Systems and Methods for Neurologic Rehabilitation." The company is developing digital therapeutics, which use sensors, software, and music to support gait rehabilitation in adults suffering from neurologic injuries or diseases.

Neuroscience research in music and clinical research into the efficacy of Rhythmic Auditory Stimulation underpin the science behind MedRhythms' products. The company's first product will be focused on addressing walking deficits in the post-stroke population. The patent covers MedRhythms' proprietary digital therapeutics platform and its ability to respond to biomechanical data using music by employing the principle of entrainment, the mechanism of action of MedRhythms' products that drives walking improvements.

"We are pleased with the development of MedRhythms' intellectual property portfolio, which recognizes the strength of MedRhythms' innovation, establishes the company as an innovative leader in digital therapeutics, and sets a foundation for the company to build products that will significantly impact the lives of those who we endeavor to serve," said Brian Harris, CEO and Co-Founder of MedRhythms.

This issuance, in conjunction with several additional patent applications, demonstrates that the active technology of a digital therapeutic may be protected in a manner similar to a traditional pharmaceutical and increasingly solidifies the company as one that builds products that directly stimulate the brain to improve clinical outcomes. In addition to the first digital therapeutic for stroke, MedRhythms is evaluating additional opportunities for internal development and strategic partnerships to enhance advancement of its product pipeline. All of these are driven by the unmet need across neurologic injury and disease to provide neuro-motor interventions and to translate data into tools that function as digital biomarkers to support diagnosis, map disease progression, and track health outcomes.

About MedRhythms

MedRhythms, a privately held company headquartered in Portland, ME, is a digital therapeutics company that uses sensors, music, and software to build evidence-based, neurologic interventions to measure and improve walking. MedRhythms is dedicated to developing direct stimulation digital therapeutics, meaning that each therapeutic provides direct stimulation to enable the mechanism of action in each relevant population. The company has an active pipeline of digital therapeutics targeting rehabilitation and prevention in areas of neurologic injury and disease. The MedRhythms team has extensive experience in rehabilitation techniques utilizing music. The company has roots as a therapy services company that launched out of Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, which the U.S. News & World Report named the No. 3 rehabilitation hospital in the country. To learn more, visit: www.medrhythms.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

