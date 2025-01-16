MedRhythms' InTandem® Rehabilitation System for Chronic Stroke Gait Impairment Receives Final Medicare Payment Determination from CMS

The pricing determination for HCPCS code E3200 will take effect on April 1, 2025

PORTLAND, Maine, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MedRhythms, Inc. today announced that InTandem®, the company's flagship rehabilitation system for chronic stroke gait impairment, received a final pricing determination from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). CMS finalized the preliminary pricing determination that payments would be made on a capped rental basis, with monthly Medicare payment amounts based on the commercial pricing for InTandem.

As previously announced , CMS established a new Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (HCPCS) code for InTandem (E3200, "Gait modulation system, rhythmic auditory stimulation, including restricted therapy software, all components and accessories, prescription only") and confirmed a Medicare benefit category determination of durable medical equipment (DME). This new pricing determination will take effect for InTandem claims with dates of service on or after April 1, 2025.

"We founded MedRhythms and developed InTandem to bring an innovative, transformational device into the lives of people living with chronic stroke walking impairments," said Brian Harris, MedRhythms' CEO and Co-Founder. "Achieving this key milestone is another crucial step in ensuring patients in need can access InTandem. We thank CMS for their consideration."

InTandem delivers individualized, progressive rhythmic auditory stimulation (RAS) therapy in the home setting, producing gait quality and speed improvements which are important to improve health outcomes and reduce the risk of adverse health events common in post-stroke patients. By leveraging wearable, clinical-grade gait sensors and a hardware control unit containing adaptive algorithms and clinically optimized music, InTandem effectively automates the key principles of RAS therapy in combination with best practices for neurorehabilitation interventions—individualization, progression, and challenge—enabling patients to access this evidence-based intervention independently at home.

InTandem Indication and Intended Use

InTandem is indicated to improve walking and ambulation in chronic stroke and is intended to be used in the home for the physical rehabilitation of ambulatory adults. For full prescriber information, including important safety information and Instructions for Use (IFU), visit: www.intandemrx.com/support

About MedRhythms

MedRhythms is pioneering the development of next-generation neurotherapeutics designed to improve walking, mobility and related functional outcomes via a proprietary, patented technology platform. The company's platform combines sensors, software, and music with advanced neuroscience to target neural circuitry. The company is developing a pipeline of products across a range of neurological conditions, including stroke, multiple sclerosis and Parkinson's disease. In 2021, the company partnered with Universal Music Group and raised a Series B financing round led by Morningside Ventures and Advantage Capital. MedRhythms is headquartered in Portland, Maine.

Forward-Looking Statements

