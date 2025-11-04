MedShift Launches Velocity for Shopify, Delivering Enterprise-Grade Sales Enablement and Order Automation to the Shopify Ecosystem

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MedShift, a leading enterprise software company, today announced the launch of Velocity for Shopify , a powerful new integration that enhances field sales productivity and automates order operations, bringing enterprise-level functionality to all Shopify users.

Built directly into Shopify, Velocity offers a suite of powerful tools for users to manage sales territories, commission rules, and field sales teams without leaving Shopify. It enables sales representatives to onboard customers and place orders in minutes, while restricting visibility to only their customers, orders, and commissions.

The launch marks a major milestone in MedShift 's evolution, expanding the reach of its award-winning enterprise SaaS platform to the rapidly growing community of B2B and hybrid B2B/DTC organizations operating on Shopify.

"Velocity for Shopify represents a major technological advancement and a significant expansion of the Velocity ecosystem," said Adam Walsh, Chief Technology Officer at MedShift. "We've taken enterprise-grade automation and made it natively available within Shopify, expanding our technology ecosystem to meet businesses where they operate. This launch brings unparalleled efficiency and visibility to every sales organization through one of the most accessible and scalable platforms in the world."

Purpose-Built for Modern B2B Teams on Shopify

Velocity equips Shopify merchants of any size and their sales teams with a robust suite of tools to simplify and enhance B2B workflows on the Shopify platform:

Dedicated Sales Portal : Sales representatives can onboard customers and process orders in minutes through a dedicated portal built for speed and simplicity – accessible from any mobile device or desktop computer.

: Sales representatives can onboard customers and process orders in minutes through a dedicated portal built for speed and simplicity – accessible from any mobile device or desktop computer. Control Sales Representative Visibility : Velocity's sales portal restricts a sales representative's visibility to only their customers, orders, products, and commissions, ensuring a sales representative only sees their data and can only place orders for their customers.

: Velocity's sales portal restricts a sales representative's visibility to only their customers, orders, products, and commissions, ensuring a sales representative only sees their data and can only place orders for their customers. Territory Mapping & Commissions : Velocity allows users to build territory maps directly in Shopify, auto-assigning customers and orders to the right representative – down to the ZIP code level. The commission process is automated and supports up to six hierarchy levels, with flexible overrides and controlled representative visibility.

: Velocity allows users to build territory maps directly in Shopify, auto-assigning customers and orders to the right representative – down to the ZIP code level. The commission process is automated and supports up to six hierarchy levels, with flexible overrides and controlled representative visibility. Vaulted Payments: Streamline every transaction for faster, more accurate cash flow. Sales representatives can check out on behalf of customers, secure store payments through Shopify Plus or Shop Pay, and offer flexible options such as order approvals, invoicing, or in-person QR code payments – all fully configurable.

"Velocity for Shopify reflects MedShift's continued commitment to innovation and customer success," said Joe Gasque, Chief Executive Officer at MedShift. "By integrating our platform into Shopify, we're empowering more businesses to operate efficiently, grow faster, and lead with data-driven insight. This launch helps teams simplify complex operations, accelerate sales, and scale, marking another milestone in our evolution as a software-first company dedicated to transforming how businesses operate and grow."

With end-to-end automation and visibility, Velocity for Shopify eliminates operational friction, accelerates the order-to-cash cycle, and empowers leadership teams with real-time data for decision-making.

Availability

Velocity for Shopify is available now for Shopify and Shopify Plus merchants. Teams can request a demo or start a 14-day trial to evaluate the platform risk-free.

About MedShift:

MedShift , a pioneering technology company based in Charlotte, North Carolina, transforms business operations through its flagship product, the Velocity Enterprise SaaS Platform . Founded in 2015, it initially served the medical industry—supporting manufacturers and distributors in dermatology, plastic surgery, and medspas—with innovative software. Its mission has since expanded to provide industry-agnostic tools for organizations with commissioned sales teams, unified e-commerce needs, or connected devices, including industrial suppliers and manufacturers. As the sole product, Velocity integrates sales, commerce, virtual payments, and device management into one scalable platform, driving efficiency and growth. Serving over 6,000 customers across North America, MedShift is committed to reducing industry costs and enhancing operational efficiency through cutting-edge software platforms.

SOURCE MedShift