MEDSIR participates in a project of the Horizon Europe Program for the creation of a personalized medicine platform in lung cancer

BARCELONA, Spain, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The I3LUNG project, which aims to offer better treatment to lung cancer patients based on artificial intelligence, has recently been approved by the European Commission. This initiative has been promoted by the Instituto Nazionale dei Tumori in Milan and several European organizations, including MEDSIR, an independent oncology research company based in Spain. The project will be funded with 10 million euros under the Horizon Europe Programme, which aims to promote research and innovation to increase the competitiveness of the European Union.

I3LUNG is a cutting-edge research initiative to help physicians and patients select the best treatment in advanced lung cancer, tailored to the specific needs of each individual. The project plans to develop and validate an international open access platform that generates predictive models of treatment response by integrating a wide range of information, including the clinical and molecular characteristics of the tumor, but also radiological imaging data. In addition, the model will integrate the experiences and preferences of patients who will also be considered, promoting active collaboration by patients in decision-making. The analysis of this information is used by artificial intelligence and, in particular, by deep and machine learning methodologies.