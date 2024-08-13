MedSpeed Announces Partnership with Strategic Health Care Investor

National Health Care Logistics Provider Partners with Water Street to Expand Services

ELMHURST, Ill., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MedSpeed, a leading provider of same-day logistics services to the health care industry, announced today that it has partnered with strategic health care investor Water Street Healthcare Partners. Water Street has committed significant capital and resources to enhance and expand MedSpeed's services that optimize the delivery of critical medical specimens, supplies and pharmaceuticals to the providers and patients who need them.

Jake Crampton, founder and CEO, MedSpeed, said: "We founded MedSpeed because we believed logistics could be leveraged as a tool to improve health care. Our team has developed logistics solutions that are helping our customers increase efficiency and deliver care to patients. We are committed to supporting our customers in fulfilling their missions and are honored by the trust they place in us. Partnering with Water Street is the next powerful step in advancing our vision of making an even greater impact on health care."

Founded in 1999, MedSpeed has grown from a startup to a national provider serving some of the country's largest and most complex health systems, laboratories and other health care providers. With a network of 100+ hubs in more than 30 states, the company designs and operates sophisticated logistics networks that transport lab specimens, medical supplies, pharmaceuticals and other products to points of care across the health care ecosystem. Known for its deep commitment to delivering exceptional service, MedSpeed has consistently achieved a quality rating that is substantially higher than the industry average.

"MedSpeed stands out for its strength in transforming logistics to serve as an asset that helps health care organizations maximize their efficiency, reduce costs and support clinical effectiveness. We are excited to work with MedSpeed's team on our shared goals for bringing the company's differentiated offering to new customers, expanding its services, and extending its capabilities into new markets and areas of health care," said Rob Womsley, managing partner, Water Street.

About Water Street Healthcare Partners

Water Street is a strategic investor dedicated to building market-leading businesses in three critical health care sectors: medical products and diagnostics, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and health care services. The firm has completed more than 165 investments and acquisitions to build 45+ companies contributing to improved patient care, innovation and a more efficient health care system. Working closely with leadership teams, Water Street contributes its industry experience and network of resources to support businesses' growth objectives. Based in Chicago, Water Street's team is a distinctive blend of highly experienced health care executives, investment professionals and functional specialists. For more information, visit waterstreet.com.

About MedSpeed

MedSpeed integrates health care organizations through the enterprise-wide movement of medical materials: specimens, pharmaceuticals, supplies and more. It transforms transportation into a strategic asset that more effectively utilizes scale, reduces risk, eliminates redundancies and centralizes services. The company has grown from a Chicago-based startup into a national enterprise with over 100 hub operations across more than 30 states. Its client base includes 29 of the top 100 health systems in the country. http://www.medspeed.com

For more information, contact:

Alison Huffines

Vice President of Marketing

[email protected]

630.379.5388

SOURCE MedSpeed