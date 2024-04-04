MedStar Health and DispatchHealth Launch Exclusive Partnership to Provide Acute Care at Home in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MedStar Health is now partnering with DispatchHealth, a leading provider of in-home care across the U.S., to deliver acute care services in qualifying patients' homes shortly after their discharge from a MedStar Health emergency department (ED) or hospital in Washington, D.C. — typically within 72 hours of the visit. This new and exclusive collaboration in the District closes the recovery care gap between the hospital and home and enables safe and smooth care transitions for patients, with a special focus on those at risk of readmission.

"MedStar Health is committed to expanding the continuity of the safest and highest quality care through a unique new partnership in Washington, D.C.," says Ethan Booker, MD , chief medical officer for telehealth at MedStar Health and a leader of MedStar Institute for Innovation. "I've worked in the emergency department at MedStar Washington Hospital Center for 19 years and know that when a patient goes home, they sometimes need another touchpoint. This at-home acute care service is preventing hospital returns by providing care that can be managed in a patient's own home, such as medication management. This partnership is supporting greater care coordination in underserved areas, including Wards 7 and 8."

MedStar Health providers connect patients to DispatchHealth based on clinical need and geographic and insurance criteria, primarily before their discharge from inpatient units or EDs at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital and MedStar Washington Hospital Center. The rapid follow-ups also reach patients living in surrounding areas.

When patients elect to receive follow-up care from DispatchHealth, its medical professionals arrive at their home in a clearly marked vehicle with all the equipment necessary to provide care. DispatchHealth employs many of the same clinicians patients would see in a hospital, including medical technicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and emergency medicine doctors who support all visits remotely, if needed. DispatchHealth securely sends information and follow-up requests from visits with the patients' care teams at MedStar Health.

"DispatchHealth's proven model bridges the gap between hospital and home to enhance patient experiences, improve health outcomes, and reduce costs," said Dr. Phil Mitchell, chief medical officer for DispatchHealth. "It's a privilege to collaborate with MedStar Health and its high-quality care teams through this partnership."

A wide range of medical treatments can be provided, including labs (i.e., rapid strep, COVID-19, and flu), IV fluids and medications, EKGs, and more. Conditions like urinary tract infections, pneumonia, dehydration, COPD exacerbations, and more can be treated from the comfort of the patient's home. A typical visit includes comprehensive assessments, symptom management, further care coordination, and education for patients and caregivers to help better understand and follow their care plan. Services are offered daily and include evening, weekend, and holiday hours. To learn more, review the full list of services provided and conditions treated.

