MedStar Health and Georgetown University Showcase Innovation and Academic Excellence at Annual Research & Education Symposium

The annual Symposium drew more than 1,000 attendees and featured more than 375 peer-reviewed poster and oral presentations, along with workshops spanning clinical care, translational science, population health research, and medical and nursing education.

"The Symposium demonstrates what is possible when we harness the full strength of our academic community," said Stephen R.T. Evans, MD, chief medical officer, MedStar Health. "From groundbreaking research to new approaches in education, today's program reflects our commitment to improving care for the patients and communities we serve."

Highlighting Innovation in Education and Research

This year's program featured two keynote presentations reflecting academic excellence across the partnership.

Eliana Bonifacino, MD, MS, academic hospitalist at MedStar Washington Hospital Center and associate professor of medicine at Georgetown University School of Medicine, explored the future of health professions education, focusing on the growing role of artificial intelligence in clinician training and learning.

Julie A. Freischlag, MD, FACS, ambassador and leadership advisor at Advocate Health, shared perspectives on leadership, innovation, and the evolving role of research in improving patient care. Dr. Freischlag previously served as chief academic officer and executive vice president, Advocate Health, chief executive officer and chief academic officer of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, executive vice president of health affairs of Wake Forest University, and dean of Wake Forest University School of Medicine.

"Research drives forward access to cutting-edge therapies and treatments that can help our patients live healthier lives," said Neil J. Weissman, MD, chief scientific officer, MedStar Health. "The Symposium embodies our commitment to advancing academic medicine and fostering innovation to ultimately improve the standard of care in our communities."

Showcasing the Next Generation of Leaders

To develop and recognize emerging research talent, top honors for Best Oral Abstracts in Resident & Fellow Research were awarded to:

First Place: Seunghee Han, MD (Internal Medicine, PGY 1–3); Sara Kiparizoska, MD (Gastroenterology, PGY 4+); and Margaret Hornick, MD (General Surgery Fellow)





Seunghee Han, MD (Internal Medicine, PGY 1–3); Sara Kiparizoska, MD (Gastroenterology, PGY 4+); and Margaret Hornick, MD (General Surgery Fellow) Second Place: Ardashvardhan Tangella, MD (Internal Medicine, PGY 1–3); Alexandra Snyder, MD (Complex Benign Gynecology, PGY 4+); and Navya Vemula, MD (General Surgery Fellow)





Ardashvardhan Tangella, MD (Internal Medicine, PGY 1–3); Alexandra Snyder, MD (Complex Benign Gynecology, PGY 4+); and Navya Vemula, MD (General Surgery Fellow) Third Place: Gregory Furletti, MD (Pathology, PGY 1–3); Patrick Mooney, MD (Endocrinology, PGY 4+); and Jeffrey Breton, MD (Neurosurgery Fellow)

The event also recognized the following individuals who presented the top scoring abstracts related to health professions education:

First Place: Jose (JV) Nable

Second Place: Katie DePalma

Third Place: Theodora Balis

Strengthening a Leading Academic Partnership

The Symposium underscores the strength of the longstanding MedStar Health-Georgetown University partnership, which continues to serve as a national model for integrating research, education, and clinical care.

"When building on our partnership, opportunities like today's Symposium are critical to advancing our shared mission," said Norman J. Beauchamp Jr., MD, MHS, executive vice president for health sciences at Georgetown University Medical Center. "We're creating a better future by celebrating the importance of discovery with our students and residents. This is essential for creating the next generation of leaders of change and to ensure health, hope and healing for all."

SOURCE MedStar Health