MedStar Health Recognized for Ongoing Commitment to Supporting Local D.C. Businesses

WASHINGTON, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MedStar Health is one of several organizations honored for participating in the The Coalition's DC Community Anchor Partnership (DCAP). Since the non-profit's inception in 2017, more than $1.5 billion in spending has been directed to D.C. businesses.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser presented the Community Anchor Impact Awards to participating institutions for their commitment to helping grow the local economy.

The Coalition, along with D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, recognized MedStar Health’s investment in locally owned companies with the Community Impact Anchor Award.

"MedStar Health is proud to engage with local businesses and honored to be recognized with a Community Anchor Impact Award," said Gregory J. Argyros, MD, president of MedStar Washington Hospital Center and senior vice president, MedStar Health. "We believe buying locally is an important part of advancing health equity, wellbeing and prosperity in the communities we serve, including Washington, D.C."

Supporting local business has been a longstanding commitment for MedStar Health before and throughout its partnership with DCAP. As the largest healthcare provider in the Maryland and Washington, D.C., region, MedStar Health says it remains committed to investing in all of its communities.

"Business Local Impact reflects the importance of maintaining a visible presence and ongoing local connection throughout the communities we serve," said Shermaine Pollard, director of MedStar Health's Business Local Impact program and Supply Chain Network. "This work remains an important part of how MedStar Health continues to support long-term community impact across the region."

MedStar Health was one of several D.C.-based institutions, including universities, healthcare organizations and public utilities, honored with this year's award.

DCAP is co-convened with the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development. Mayor Bowser announced the next phase of growth is a goal to reach $3 billion in spending with local businesses by 2030.

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SOURCE MedStar Health