MedStar Health Survey Finds More Than Three-Quarters of Adults Don't Know Melanoma Can Become Life Threatening in Just Six Weeks

COLUMBIA, Md., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MedStar Health wants everyone to lather up to protect their health. National Safe Sun Week is here to remind families about proper sunscreen use for skin cancer prevention as they mark the unofficial start of summer.

Observed annually during the week before Memorial Day, National Safe Sun Week started in 2021 to raise awareness about sun safety. A new, national survey conducted by MedStar Health shows why that message matters.

National Safe Sun Week highlights the importance of sunscreen use to prevent the most common form of cancer in the United States.

Survey findings

About half of adults said they've never received a skin check.

58% of adults are unaware melanoma is the deadliest form of skin cancer.

83% of adults are unaware melanoma can become life threatening in just six weeks.

Only 11% of adults said they "almost always" wear sunscreen on a regular basis.

According to the CDC, skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States.

"Understanding your personal risk goes a long way toward prevention," says Allison Larson, MD, physician executive director of dermatology for MedStar Health. "Sunscreen use, including remembering to reapply, is crucial for long-term health."

Summer sunscreen tips

Apply sunscreen every day and reapply every two hours.

Pack sunscreen in a lunchbox, backpack, or camp bag as a reminder to reapply.

Tie sunscreen use to another regular habit, such as brushing your teeth.

Do not forget commonly overlooked areas, including the ears, neck, chest, and back of the hands.

Replace sunscreen every year, or sooner, because it can lose effectiveness over time.

The survey also revealed the top three summer concerns identified by respondents were sunburn, heat illness, and bug bites. Still, only 19% of adults could identify all symptoms of heat illness.

Heat illness prevention

Drink fluids regularly throughout the day.

Take breaks in the shade or indoors when temperatures rise.

Wear lightweight clothing during hot weather.

Pay attention to warning signs of heat illness, including symptoms that may be overlooked, such as decreased or dark-colored urination.

This year's National Safe Sun Week runs Monday, May 18, through Sunday, May 24.

Check out our "Sunshine Beats & Sunscreen Repeats" playlist on Spotify! Add this playlist to your library as your reminder to reapply all summer long.

SOURCE MedStar Health