MedStar Health Spine Surgeons Surpass 1000 Robotic Spine Procedures at MedStar Union Memorial Hospital

Milestone achievement ensures safer surgery and faster recovery to patients across the region.

BALTIMORE, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spine surgeons at MedStar Union Memorial Hospital have reached a major milestone. They have performed more than 1,000 robotic-assisted spine surgeries since adopting the technology in 2021. The achievement reflects early innovation, growing expertise, and a clear focus on better patient outcomes.

Among the surgeons leading this work are Paul Asdourian, MD, Bradley Moatz, MD, and Zan Naseer, MD. Together, they have built one of the region's most experienced robotic spine programs.

MedStar Health spine surgeon Dr. Paul Asdourian uses ExcelsiusGPS® robotic-assisted navigation during surgery. Speed Speed

"This milestone represents more than a number," said Henry Boucher, MD, FAAOS, vice president of Medical Operations for MedStar Medical Group. "It shows years of focus on advancing spine care in ways that directly help patients. By investing early in robotic technology and building expertise, we can offer safer, more precise procedures and support faster recovery."

"Robotic technology is especially helpful for patients with complex or altered anatomy, including those with scoliosis," said Dr. Naseer. "It allows us to plan and perform surgery with a higher level of precision. That helps us treat challenging spinal deformities more safely and effectively."

Surgeons used the ExcelsiusGPS® system to perform a minimally invasive lumbar fusion. The approach marked a major improvement. It gave surgeons better visibility, greater precision, and more control during complex procedures.

That early investment is delivering clear benefits.

Robotic-assisted spine surgery allows surgeons to plan each procedure in advance. It also helps guide instruments using real-time imaging. Compared with traditional open surgery, patients may experience:

Smaller incisions with less damage to muscles and tissue

Less blood loss

More accurate implant placement

Lower radiation exposure

Shorter hospital stays and faster recovery

"For patients with conditions such as degenerative disc disease, spinal instability, or nerve compression, these advances can improve both the surgical experience and long-term outcomes," said Dr. Asdourian, whose 39-year career at MedStar Union Memorial reflects a legacy of innovation and clinical excellence.

"The experience behind the technology matters," added Dr. Moatz. "When advanced tools are paired with surgeons who have performed hundreds of these procedures, it creates a real advantage for patients facing complex spine surgery."

This milestone also reflects the strength of MedStar Health's orthopedic program. The program continues to lead in innovation, minimally invasive care, and high-quality, patient-centered treatment.

Learn more about robotic spine procedures at MedStarHealth.org/Spine.

SOURCE MedStar Health