MedStar Health Warns: Contagious and Symptomatic Ravens Fever on the Rise

News provided by

MedStar Health

26 Jan, 2024, 13:49 ET

Chills, cravings, and purple skin among symptoms: contagion impacting all ages.

BALTIMORE, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In advance of Sunday's AFC title game at M&T Bank Stadium, MedStar Health, the largest healthcare system in the Maryland-D.C. region, warns that a highly contagious and symptomatic fever is raging coast to coast. Known as Ravens Fever, experts predict the number of those afflicted is likely to explode exponentially over the next two weeks.

"We haven't seen the likes of this since 2012," said one emergency department physician. "In Baltimore especially, we're seeing the highest concentration of people with this pyrexia of excitement."

Ravens Fever has even reached the mother and baby units at MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center and MedStar Harbor Hospital, where newborn fans are all wearing purple Ravens-branded onesies. "We came in as a Chiefs fan," said one new dad. "Can't explain it. I'm online here looking for a Jackson jersey."

"I can't tell you how many trigger fingers we are treating now," said a Curtis National Hand Center, surgeon. "That's literally an overuse injury from extending the index finger to form 'Number 1'."

Symptoms of Ravens Fever may include:

  • Purple hair and face
  • Loss of voice or throat irritation
  • Tailgate grilling — anywhere
  • The urge to start a wave
  • Impulsive blurting of "Ca-Caw"
  • Food cravings (wings, pizza, nachos, meatball sliders)
  • Going shirtless
  • Screaming at the TV
  • Calling out sick on Sundays

Anyone experiencing Ravens Fever symptoms can let others know on Instagram, using the Ravens Fever filter. Access the filter by searching Ravens Fever, or by using this link: https://www.instagram.com/ar/761941609304815.

MedStar Health, the trusted medical providers of the Baltimore Ravens, advises fans to drink lots of water, eat responsibly, and ride the purple wave.

SOURCE MedStar Health

Also from this source

Most Women Skipping Annual Mammograms, According to New MedStar Health Survey

Most Women Skipping Annual Mammograms, According to New MedStar Health Survey

A new survey from MedStar Health finds that most American women over age 40 are not screening for breast cancer through annual mammograms. According...
Monumental Sports Donates $1 million to MedStar Health's D.C. Safe Babies Safe Moms Program to Improve Infant and Maternal Health in the District

Monumental Sports Donates $1 million to MedStar Health's D.C. Safe Babies Safe Moms Program to Improve Infant and Maternal Health in the District

Monumental Sports & Entertainment, owner of the Washington Capitals, Wizards, Mystics, Capital One Arena, and Monumental Sports Network, among other...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Infection Control

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Public Safety

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.