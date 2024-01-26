Ravens Fever has even reached the mother and baby units at MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center and MedStar Harbor Hospital, where newborn fans are all wearing purple Ravens-branded onesies. "We came in as a Chiefs fan," said one new dad. "Can't explain it. I'm online here looking for a Jackson jersey."

"I can't tell you how many trigger fingers we are treating now," said a Curtis National Hand Center, surgeon. "That's literally an overuse injury from extending the index finger to form 'Number 1'."

Symptoms of Ravens Fever may include:

Purple hair and face

Loss of voice or throat irritation

Tailgate grilling — anywhere

The urge to start a wave

Impulsive blurting of "Ca-Caw"

Food cravings (wings, pizza, nachos, meatball sliders)

Going shirtless

Screaming at the TV

Calling out sick on Sundays

Anyone experiencing Ravens Fever symptoms can let others know on Instagram, using the Ravens Fever filter. Access the filter by searching Ravens Fever, or by using this link: https://www.instagram.com/ar/761941609304815.

MedStar Health, the trusted medical providers of the Baltimore Ravens, advises fans to drink lots of water, eat responsibly, and ride the purple wave.

