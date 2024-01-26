26 Jan, 2024, 13:49 ET
Chills, cravings, and purple skin among symptoms: contagion impacting all ages.
BALTIMORE, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In advance of Sunday's AFC title game at M&T Bank Stadium, MedStar Health, the largest healthcare system in the Maryland-D.C. region, warns that a highly contagious and symptomatic fever is raging coast to coast. Known as Ravens Fever, experts predict the number of those afflicted is likely to explode exponentially over the next two weeks.
"We haven't seen the likes of this since 2012," said one emergency department physician. "In Baltimore especially, we're seeing the highest concentration of people with this pyrexia of excitement."
