Medtronic names Ken Washington new Chief Technology and Innovation Officer

DUBLIN, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) today announced that Ken Washington, Ph.D., has been appointed Medtronic Chief Technology and Innovation Officer. In this newly created role, Dr. Washington will leverage his extensive experience leading technology development and execution across industries including robotics, consumer products, automotive, and space, to accelerate innovation-driven growth in service of the company's mission to alleviate pain, restore health and extend life. Dr. Washington will also become a member of the Medtronic Executive Committee. 

"This new leadership role will help Medtronic to harness the innovative spirit of our founders and ensure we are capitalizing on our scientific and technological knowledge to invent, innovate and disrupt the healthcare technology market of the future," said Geoff Martha, chairman and CEO, Medtronic. "Dr. Washington will help Medtronic expand use of our technology platforms across our portfolio – including robotics, sensors, implantables and AI – improving our returns on investments in innovation and expanding our technological competitive advantage to drive durable growth." 

Dr. Washington joins Medtronic from Amazon where he served as Vice President and General Manager of Consumer Robotics. Prior to that, he was Chief Technology Officer at Ford Motor Company, overseeing development of the company's technology strategy including next-generation vehicle architectures, controls, and automated systems; and he spent seven years at Lockheed Martin in various leadership roles including Chief Technology Officer, Chief Privacy Officer and Vice President, Advanced Technology Center, Lockheed Martin Space Systems Company. 

Dr. Washington earned a Bachelor of Science, a Master of Science, and a doctorate in nuclear engineering from Texas A&M University. 

