Medtronic reports second quarter fiscal 2024 financial results

Solid execution results in mid-single digit revenue growth, driven by broad-based strength across multiple businesses and geographies; Major innovative product approvals; Raises fiscal year guidance

DUBLIN, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) today announced financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2024 (FY24), which ended October 27, 2023.

Key Highlights

Revenue of $8.0 billion increased 5.3% as reported and 5.0% organic





increased 5.3% as reported and 5.0% organic GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 ; non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.25





; non-GAAP diluted EPS of Underlying business fundamentals are strong with broad-based, diversified growth coming from multiple businesses and geographies





Company increases FY24 organic revenue growth and EPS guidance





Received U.S. FDA approval for Aurora EV-ICD™ system and Symplicity Spyral™ renal denervation (RDN) system; CE Mark for Evolut™ FX TAVR system, Simplera™ standalone CGM, and PulseSelect™ pulsed field ablation (PFA) system

Financial Results

Medtronic reported Q2 worldwide revenue of $7.984 billion, an increase of 5.3% as reported and 5.0% on an organic basis. The company's organic revenue results reflect continued broad strength across businesses and geographies benefiting from durable fundamentals. The organic revenue growth comparison excludes:

Revenue and the associated impact from foreign currency translation reported as Other, stemming from business separations, including Renal Care Solutions and ongoing manufacturing agreements with Cardinal Health from the divestiture of Patient Care, Deep Vein Thrombosis, and Nutritional Insufficiency; and





The favorable impact from foreign currency translation of $86 million on the remaining segments.

As reported, Q2 GAAP net income and diluted EPS were $909 million and $0.68, respectively, both representing increases of 113%. As detailed in the financial schedules included at the end of this release, Q2 non-GAAP net income of $1.667 billion decreased 3% and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.25 decreased 4%. Included in non-GAAP diluted EPS was an 8 cent, or 6%, unfavorable impact from foreign currency translation.

"We're delivering a track record of durable, mid-single digit revenue growth. The underlying fundamentals are strong, and our solid results were broad-based across our businesses and geographies," said Geoff Martha, Medtronic chairman and chief executive officer. "We're bringing game changing innovation to market, with numerous recent regulatory approvals and major product launches, which give us confidence in our ability to continue delivering dependable growth."

Cardiovascular Portfolio

The Cardiovascular Portfolio includes the Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure (CRHF), Structural Heart & Aortic (SHA), and Coronary & Peripheral Vascular (CPV) divisions. Revenue of $2.923 billion increased 5.9% as reported and 4.8% organic, with a high-single digit organic increase in SHA and mid-single digit organic increases in CRHF and CPV.

CRHF results driven by high-single digit growth in Cardiac Pacing Therapies, including low-double digit growth in Micra™ transcatheter pacing systems; Cardiovascular Diagnostics grew high-single digits and Cardiac Ablation Solutions grew mid-single digits





SHA drove high-single digit growth in Aortic and Cardiac Surgery; Structural Heart (TAVR) grew mid-single digits on the continued adoption of Evolut™ FX in the U.S. & Japan





CPV results driven by mid-single digit growth in Coronary on the continued strength of the Onyx Frontier™ drug-eluting stent and low-single digit growth in Peripheral Vascular Health on mid-teens growth in drug-coated balloons





Received U.S. FDA approval for Aurora EV-ICD™ system and Symplicity Spyral™ RDN system; CE Mark for Evolut™ FX transcatheter aortic valve implantation system and PulseSelect™ pulsed field ablation (PFA) system





Presented four-year results from Evolut Low Risk Trial at the 2023 TCT conference showing the Evolut™ TAVR system demonstrated exceptional outcomes with sustained valve performance, proven by significantly better hemodynamics, low thrombosis rates, and lower and diverging rates of all-cause mortality or disabling stroke than surgical aortic valve replacement (SAVR) at four years

Neuroscience Portfolio

The Neuroscience Portfolio includes the Cranial & Spinal Technologies (CST), Specialty Therapies, and Neuromodulation divisions. Revenue of $2.288 billion increased 4.7% as reported and 4.2% organic, with a high-single digit organic increase in CST and low-single digit organic increases in Specialty Therapies and Neuromodulation.

CST delivered high-single digit Core Spine growth on implant pull-through fueled by continued adoption of the AiBLE™ ecosystem; Neurosurgery grew mid-single digits on strong sales of StealthStation™ navigation and O-arm™ imaging systems





Specialty Therapies results driven by mid-single digit growth in Neurovascular on strength in flow diversion and low-single digit growth in ENT and Pelvic Health; excluding a product line divestiture, Pelvic Health grew mid-single digits





Neuromodulation drove mid-single digit growth in Targeted Drug Delivery and low-single digit growth in Pain Stim

Medical Surgical Portfolio

The Medical Surgical Portfolio includes the Surgical & Endoscopy (SE) and the Patient Monitoring & Respiratory Interventions (PMRI) divisions. Revenue of $2.142 billion increased 7.0% as reported and 5.6% organic, with a high-single digit organic increase in SE and low-single digit organic increase in PMRI.

SE results driven by low-double digit growth in General Surgical Technologies, mid-single digit growth in Advanced Surgical Technologies, and low-double digit growth in Endoscopy





SE also drove installed base growth of the Hugo™ robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) system; received Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) from U.S. FDA to begin the U.S. clinical trial for Hugo™ RAS system for Hernia procedures





PMRI results driven by low-single digit growth in Patient Monitoring, with double-digit growth in Nellcor™ pulse oximetry monitor sales; Respiratory Interventions results were flat, with high-single digit growth in Airways offset by decreases in Ventilator sales

Diabetes

Diabetes revenue of $610 million increased 9.7% as reported and 6.7% organic.

Non-U.S. Developed Markets grew mid-teens on continued MiniMed™ 780G system adoption and increased CGM attachment rates on the strength of the Guardian™ 4 sensor





First full quarter of the U.S. launch of MiniMed™ 780G system resulted in low-thirties sequential growth in U.S. Diabetes pump revenue; overall, U.S. Diabetes declined mid-single digits year-over-year on customer attrition versus the prior year; customer base increased sequentially





Received CE Mark and began phased launch for Simplera™ standalone CGM

Guidance

The company today raised its FY24 revenue growth and EPS guidance.

The company increased its FY24 organic revenue growth guidance to 4.75% versus the prior 4.5%. The organic revenue growth guidance excludes the impact of foreign currency and revenue related to certain businesses reported as Other. Including Other revenue and the impact of foreign currency, if foreign currency exchange rates as of the beginning of November hold, FY24 revenue growth on a reported basis would be approximately 2.6%.

The company increased its FY24 diluted non-GAAP EPS guidance from the prior range of $5.08 to $5.16 to the new range of $5.13 to $5.19, a 4 cent increase at the midpoint. Given the change in foreign currency exchange rates over the past quarter, the foreign exchange impact on FY24 diluted non-GAAP EPS is now estimated to be 2 cents more unfavorable in the second half and is estimated to be a 6% unfavorable impact for the full year.

"Overall, it was another good quarter as we delivered revenue, margins, and earnings ahead of expectations. Combining our second quarter outperformance with our updated tax and foreign currency estimates, we're raising our full year organic revenue growth and EPS guidance," said Karen Parkhill, Medtronic EVP & chief financial officer. "Based on the changes we've made to our operating model, incentives, and capital allocation, among other drivers, we've positioned the company to deliver consistent mid-single digit growth on the top line. As we move ahead, translating this durable revenue growth into durable earnings power remains a top priority."

MEDTRONIC PLC WORLD WIDE REVENUE(1) (Unaudited)



SECOND QUARTER



YEAR-TO-DATE

REPORTED





ORGANIC



REPORTED





ORGANIC (in millions) FY24

FY23

Growth

Currency

Impact(2)

Adjusted

FY24

Adjusted

FY23

Growth



FY24

FY23

Growth

Currency

Impact(2)

Adjusted

FY24

Adjusted

FY23

Growth Cardiovascular $ 2,923

$ 2,759

5.9 %

$ 31

$ 2,892

$ 2,759

4.8 %



$ 5,773

$ 5,459

5.8 %

$ 12

$ 5,761

$ 5,459

5.5 % Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure 1,492

1,417

5.3

18

1,474

1,417

4.0



2,938

2,798

5.0

11

2,927

2,798

4.6 Structural Heart & Aortic 819

757

8.2

11

808

757

6.7



1,633

1,499

8.9

6

1,627

1,499

8.5 Coronary & Peripheral Vascular 613

584

5.0

2

611

584

4.6



1,202

1,163

3.4

(5)

1,207

1,163

3.8 Neuroscience 2,288

2,186

4.7

10

2,278

2,186

4.2



4,506

4,301

4.8

(5)

4,511

4,301

4.9 Cranial & Spinal Technologies 1,157

1,081

7.0

4

1,153

1,081

6.7



2,260

2,124

6.4

(3)

2,263

2,124

6.5 Specialty Therapies 705

686

2.8

1

704

686

2.6



1,400

1,353

3.5

(7)

1,407

1,353

4.0 Neuromodulation 426

419

1.7

5

421

419

0.5



846

824

2.7

5

841

824

2.1 Medical Surgical 2,142

2,002

7.0

27

2,115

2,002

5.6



4,181

3,935

6.3

16

4,165

3,935

5.8 Surgical & Endoscopy 1,641

1,513

8.5

25

1,616

1,513

6.8



3,187

2,968

7.4

17

3,170

2,968

6.8 Patient Monitoring & Respiratory Interventions 501

489

2.5

3

498

489

1.8



994

967

2.8

(2)

996

967

3.0 Diabetes 610

556

9.7

17

593

556

6.7



1,189

1,098

8.3

20

1,169

1,098

6.5 Other(3) 22

82

(73.2)

(1)

—

—

—



37

162

(77.2)

(5)

—

—

— TOTAL $ 7,984

$ 7,585

5.3 %

$ 85

$ 7,876

$ 7,503

5.0 %



$ 15,686

$ 14,955

4.9 %

$ 38

$ 15,605

$ 14,793

5.5 %





(1) The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum. (2) The currency impact to revenue measures the change in revenue between current and prior year periods using constant exchange rates. (3) Includes inorganic revenue from the divested Renal Care Solutions business and Transition Manufacturing Agreements from previously divested businesses.

MEDTRONIC PLC U.S.(1)(2) REVENUE (Unaudited)



SECOND QUARTER



YEAR-TO-DATE

REPORTED

ORGANIC



REPORTED

ORGANIC (in millions) FY24

FY23

Growth

Adjusted

FY24

Adjusted

FY23

Growth



FY24

FY23

Growth

Adjusted

FY24

Adjusted

FY23

Growth Cardiovascular $ 1,427

$ 1,410

1.2 %

$ 1,427

$ 1,410

1.2 %



$ 2,776

$ 2,696

3.0 %

$ 2,776

$ 2,696

3.0 % Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure 782

776

0.8

782

776

0.8



1,502

1,481

1.4

1,502

1,481

1.4 Structural Heart & Aortic 367

348

5.5

367

348

5.5



724

660

9.7

724

660

9.7 Coronary & Peripheral Vascular 278

286

(2.8)

278

286

(2.8)



550

555

(0.9)

550

555

(0.9) Neuroscience 1,560

1,512

3.2

1,560

1,512

3.2



3,057

2,931

4.3

3,057

2,931

4.3 Cranial & Spinal Technologies 863

817

5.6

863

817

5.6



1,685

1,580

6.6

1,685

1,580

6.6 Specialty Therapies 403

403

—

403

403

—



795

784

1.4

795

784

1.4 Neuromodulation 293

291

0.7

293

291

0.7



577

567

1.8

577

567

1.8 Medical Surgical 963

895

7.6

963

895

7.6



1,845

1,726

6.9

1,845

1,726

6.9 Surgical & Endoscopy 688

633

8.7

688

633

8.7



1,308

1,214

7.7

1,308

1,214

7.7 Patient Monitoring & Respiratory Interventions 275

262

5.0

275

262

5.0



537

512

4.9

537

512

4.9 Diabetes 217

228

(4.8)

217

228

(4.8)



405

434

(6.7)

405

434

(6.7) Other(3) 8

23

(65.2)

—

—

—



16

49

(67.3)

—

—

— TOTAL $ 4,175

$ 4,069

2.6 %

$ 4,167

$ 4,046

3.0 %



$ 8,099

$ 7,835

3.4 %

$ 8,083

$ 7,787

3.8 %





(1) U.S. includes the United States and U.S. territories. (2) The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum. (3) Includes inorganic revenue from the divested Renal Care Solutions business and Transition Manufacturing Agreements from previously divested businesses.

MEDTRONIC PLC WORLD WIDE REVENUE: GEOGRAPHIC (1)(2) (Unaudited)



SECOND QUARTER



YEAR-TO-DATE

REPORTED





ORGANIC



REPORTED





ORGANIC (in millions) FY24

FY23

Growth

Currency

Impact(3)

Adjusted

FY24

Adjusted

FY23

Growth



FY24

FY23

Growth

Currency

Impact(3)

Adjusted

FY24

Adjusted

FY23

Growth U.S. $ 1,427

$ 1,410

1.2 %

$ —

$ 1,427

$ 1,410

1.2 %



$ 2,776

$ 2,696

3.0 %

$ —

$ 2,776

$ 2,696

3.0 % Non-U.S. Developed 912

802

13.7

43

869

802

8.4



1,869

1,694

10.3

45

1,824

1,694

7.7 Emerging Markets 584

546

7.0

(12)

596

546

9.2



1,128

1,070

5.4

(33)

1,161

1,070

8.5 Cardiovascular 2,923

2,759

5.9

31

2,892

2,759

4.8



5,773

5,459

5.8

12

5,761

5,459

5.5 U.S. 1,560

1,512

3.2

—

1,560

1,512

3.2



3,057

2,931

4.3

—

3,057

2,931

4.3 Non-U.S. Developed 399

382

4.5

14

385

382

0.8



815

788

3.4

10

805

788

2.2 Emerging Markets 329

292

12.7

(4)

333

292

14.0



634

582

8.9

(15)

649

582

11.5 Neuroscience 2,288

2,186

4.7

10

2,278

2,186

4.2



4,506

4,301

4.8

(5)

4,511

4,301

4.9 U.S. 963

895

7.6

—

963

895

7.6



1,845

1,726

6.9

—

1,845

1,726

6.9 Non-U.S. Developed 740

685

8.0

27

713

685

4.1



1,512

1,420

6.5

21

1,491

1,420

5.0 Emerging Markets 438

421

4.0

1

437

421

3.8



824

789

4.4

(5)

829

789

5.1 Medical Surgical 2,142

2,002

7.0

27

2,115

2,002

5.6



4,181

3,935

6.3

16

4,165

3,935

5.8 U.S. 217

228

(4.8)

—

217

228

(4.8)



405

434

(6.7)

—

405

434

(6.7) Non-U.S. Developed 310

254

22.0

18

292

254

15.0



625

518

20.7

22

603

518

16.4 Emerging Markets 84

74

13.5

(1)

85

74

14.9



159

145

9.7

(3)

162

145

11.7 Diabetes 610

556

9.7

17

593

556

6.7



1,189

1,098

8.3

20

1,169

1,098

6.5 U.S. 8

23

(65.2)

—

—

—

—



16

49

(67.3)

—

—

—

— Non-U.S. Developed 7

33

(78.8)

(1)

—

—

—



12

65

(81.5)

(2)

—

—

— Emerging Markets 7

25

(72.0)

(1)

—

—

—



10

48

(79.2)

(2)

—

—

— Other(4) 22

82

(73.2)

(1)

—

—

—



37

162

(77.2)

(5)

—

—

— U.S. 4,175

4,069

2.6

—

4,167

4,046

3.0



8,099

7,835

3.4

—

8,083

7,787

3.8 Non-U.S. Developed 2,368

2,157

9.8

101

2,259

2,123

6.4



4,831

4,485

7.7

96

4,722

4,420

6.8 Emerging Markets 1,441

1,359

6.0

(17)

1,451

1,334

8.8



2,755

2,635

4.6

(57)

2,800

2,586

8.3 TOTAL $ 7,984

$ 7,585

5.3 %

$ 85

$ 7,876

$ 7,503

5.0 %



$ 15,686

$ 14,955

4.9 %

$ 38

$ 15,605

$ 14,793

5.5 %





(1) U.S. includes the United States and U.S. territories. Non-U.S. developed markets include Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Korea, Canada, and the countries within Western Europe. Emerging Markets include the countries of the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Eastern Europe, and the countries of Asia that are not included in the non-U.S. developed markets, as previously defined. (2) The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum. (3) The currency impact to revenue measures the change in revenue between current and prior year periods using constant exchange rates. (4) Includes inorganic revenue from the divested Renal Care Solutions business and Transition Manufacturing Agreements from previously divested businesses.

MEDTRONIC PLC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)



Three months ended

Six months ended (in millions, except per share data) October 27,

2023

October 28,

2022

October 27,

2023

October 28,

2022 Net sales $ 7,984

$ 7,585

$ 15,686

$ 14,955 Costs and expenses:













Cost of products sold, excluding amortization of intangible assets 2,761

2,535

5,390

5,051 Research and development expense 698

676

1,365

1,368 Selling, general, and administrative expense 2,686

2,617

5,299

5,184 Amortization of intangible assets 425

421

855

844 Restructuring charges, net 40

30

94

44 Certain litigation charges 65

—

105

— Other operating income, net (31)

(97)

(30)

(62) Operating profit 1,340

1,404

2,608

2,528 Other non-operating income, net (154)

(109)

(230)

(192) Interest expense, net 180

118

329

282 Income before income taxes 1,313

1,395

2,510

2,438 Income tax provision 402

959

802

1,072 Net income 911

435

1,708

1,367 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)

(8)

(8)

(10) Net income attributable to Medtronic $ 909

$ 427

$ 1,700

$ 1,356 Basic earnings per share $ 0.68

$ 0.32

$ 1.28

$ 1.02 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.68

$ 0.32

$ 1.28

$ 1.02 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 1,330.2

1,329.4

1,330.3

1,329.4 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 1,331.9

1,332.0

1,332.8

1,333.3



The data in the schedule above has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million, and therefore, the quarterly amounts may not sum to the fiscal year-to-date amounts.

MEDTRONIC PLC GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS(1) (Unaudited)



Three months ended October 27, 2023 (in millions, except per share data) Net

Sales

Cost of

Products

Sold

Gross

Margin

Percent

Operating

Profit

Operating

Profit

Percent

Income

Before

Income

Taxes

Net Income

attributable

to

Medtronic

Diluted

EPS

Effective

Tax

Rate GAAP $ 7,984

$ 2,761

65.4 %

$ 1,340

16.8 %

$ 1,313

$ 909

$ 0.68

30.6 % Non-GAAP Adjustments:

































Amortization of intangible assets —

—

—

425

5.3

425

360

0.27

15.3 Restructuring and associated costs (2) —

(15)

0.2

91

1.1

91

76

0.06

17.6 Acquisition and divestiture-related items (3) —

(6)

0.1

58

0.7

58

51

0.04

12.1 Certain litigation charges —

—

—

65

0.8

65

50

0.04

23.1 (Gain)/loss on minority investments (4) —

—

—

—

—

25

21

0.02

20.0 Medical device regulations (5) —

(21)

0.3

30

0.4

30

24

0.02

20.0 Certain tax adjustments, net (6) —

—

—

—

—

—

176

0.13

— Non-GAAP $ 7,984

$ 2,720

65.9 %

$ 2,009

25.2 %

$ 2,008

$ 1,667

$ 1.25

16.9 % Currency impact (85)

(65)

0.5

121

1.8









0.08



Currency Adjusted $ 7,899

$ 2,655

66.4 %

$ 2,130

27.0 %









$ 1.33









































Three months ended October 28, 2022 (in millions, except per share data) Net

Sales

Cost of

Products

Sold

Gross

Margin

Percent

Operating

Profit

Operating

Profit

Percent

Income

Before

Income

Taxes

Net Income

attributable

to

Medtronic

Diluted

EPS

Effective

Tax

Rate GAAP $ 7,585

$ 2,535

66.6 %

$ 1,404

18.5 %

$ 1,395

$ 427

$ 0.32

68.7 % Non-GAAP Adjustments:

































Amortization of intangible assets —

—

—

421

5.6

421

356

0.27

15.4 Restructuring and associated costs (2) —

(21)

0.3

95

1.3

95

76

0.06

20.0 Acquisition and divestiture-related items (3) —

(39)

0.5

63

0.8

63

55

0.05

404.2 (Gain)/loss on minority investments (4) —

—

—

—

—

(11)

(11)

(0.01)

— Medical device regulations (5) —

(22)

0.3

37

0.5

37

30

0.02

18.9 Certain tax adjustments, net (7) —

—

—

—

—

—

793

0.60

— Non-GAAP $ 7,585

$ 2,454

67.6 %

$ 2,020

26.6 %

$ 1,999

$ 1,725

$ 1.30

13.3 %





See description of non-GAAP financial measures contained in the press release dated November 21, 2023. (1) The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million or $0.01 for EPS figures, and, therefore, may not sum. (2) Associated costs include costs incurred as a direct result of the restructuring program, such as salaries for employees supporting the program, consulting expenses, and asset write-offs. (3) The charges primarily include business combination costs, changes in fair value of contingent consideration, and charges related to the impending separation of the Patient Monitoring and Respiratory Interventions businesses within our Medical Surgical Portfolio. (4) We exclude unrealized and realized gains and losses on our minority investments as we do not believe that these components of income or expense have a direct correlation to our ongoing or future business operations. (5) The charges represent incremental costs of complying with the new European Union (E.U.) medical device regulations for previously registered products and primarily include charges for contractors supporting the project and other direct third-party expenses. We consider these costs to be duplicative of previously incurred costs and/or one-time costs, which are limited to a specific time period. (6) The charge primarily relates to the establishment of a valuation allowance against certain net operating losses, and a withholding tax cost related to the impending separation of the Patient Monitoring and Respiratory Interventions businesses within our Medical Surgical Portfolio. (7) The charge primarily relates to a $764 million reserve adjustment that was a direct result of the U.S. Tax Court opinion, issued on August 18, 2022, on the previously disclosed litigation regarding the allocation of income between Medtronic, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary operating in Puerto Rico.

MEDTRONIC PLC GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS(1) (Unaudited)



Six months ended October 27, 2023 (in millions, except per share data) Net

Sales

Cost of

Products

Sold

Gross

Margin

Percent

Operating

Profit

Operating

Profit

Percent

Income

Before

Income

Taxes

Net Income

attributable

to

Medtronic

Diluted

EPS

Effective

Tax

Rate GAAP $ 15,686

$ 5,390

65.6 %

$ 2,608

16.6 %

$ 2,510

$ 1,700

$ 1.28

32.0 % Non-GAAP Adjustments:

































Amortization of intangible assets —

—

—

855

5.5

855

724

0.54

15.2 Restructuring and associated costs (2) —

(30)

0.2

182

1.2

182

152

0.11

16.5 Acquisition and divestiture-related items (3) —

(12)

—

107

—

107

97

0.07

9.3 Certain litigation charges —

—

—

105

0.7

105

81

0.06

22.9 (Gain)/loss on minority investments (4) —

—

—

—

—

89

85

0.06

5.6 Medical device regulations (5) —

(42)

0.3

62

0.4

62

49

0.04

21.0 Certain tax adjustments, net (6) —

—

—

—

—

—

375

0.28

— Non-GAAP $ 15,686

$ 5,306

66.2 %

$ 3,919

25.0 %

$ 3,910

$ 3,262

$ 2.45

16.4 % Currency impact (38)

(66)

0.3

243

1.6









0.16



Currency Adjusted $ 15,648

$ 5,240

66.5 %

$ 4,162

26.6 %









$ 2.61









































Six month ended October 28, 2022 (in millions, except per share data) Net

Sales

Cost of

Products

Sold

Gross

Margin

Percent

Operating

Profit

Operating

Profit

Percent

Income

Before

Income

Taxes

Net Income

attributable

to

Medtronic

Diluted

EPS

Effective

Tax

Rate GAAP $ 14,955

$ 5,051

66.2 %

$ 2,528

16.9 %

$ 2,438

$ 1,356

$ 1.02

44.0 % Non-GAAP Adjustments:

































Amortization of intangible assets —

—

—

844

5.6

844

715

0.54

15.3 Restructuring and associated costs (2) —

(41)

0.3

171

1.1

171

136

0.10

20.5 Acquisition and divestiture-related items (3) —

(50)

0.3

174

1.2

174

157

0.12

38.8 (Gain)/loss on minority investments (4) —

—

—

—

—

(15)

(15)

(0.01)

— Medical device regulations (5) —

(40)

0.3

70

0.5

70

56

0.04

20.0 Debt redemption premium and other charges (7) —

—

—

—

—

53

42

0.03

20.8 Certain tax adjustments, net (8) —

—

—

—

—

—

780

0.59

— Non-GAAP $ 14,955

$ 4,921

67.1 %

$ 3,785

25.3 %

$ 3,733

$ 3,226

$ 2.42

13.3 %





See description of non-GAAP financial measures contained in the press release dated November 21, 2023. (1) The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million or $0.01 for EPS figures, and, therefore, may not sum. (2) Associated costs include costs incurred as a direct result of the restructuring program, such as salaries for employees supporting the program, consulting expenses, and asset write-offs. (3) The charges primarily include business combination costs, changes in fair value of contingent consideration, and charges related to the impending separation of the Patient Monitoring and Respiratory Interventions businesses within our Medical Surgical Portfolio. The prior year included non-cash pre-tax impairments, primarily related to goodwill and other associated costs, as a result of the April 1, 2023, sale of half of the Company's Renal Care Solutions (RCS) business. (4) We exclude unrealized and realized gains and losses on our minority investments as we do not believe that these components of income or expense have a direct correlation to our ongoing or future business operations. (5) The charges represent incremental costs of complying with the new European Union medical device regulations for previously registered products and primarily include charges for contractors supporting the project and other direct third-party expenses. We consider these costs to be duplicative of previously incurred costs and/or one-time costs, which are limited to a specific period. (6) The charge relates to an income tax reserve adjustment associated with the June 1, 2023, Israeli Central-Lod District Court decision, the establishment of a valuation allowance against certain net operating losses, a withholding tax cost related to the impending separation of the Patient Monitoring and Respiratory Interventions businesses, and amortization of previously established deferred tax assets from intercompany intellectual property transactions. (7) The charges relate to the early redemption of approximately $2.3 billion of debt and were recorded within interest expense, net within the consolidated statements of income. (8) The charge primarily relates to a $764 million reserve adjustment that was a direct result of the U.S. Tax Court opinion, issued on August 18, 2022, on the previously disclosed litigation regarding the allocation of income between Medtronic, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary operating in Puerto Rico.

MEDTRONIC PLC GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS(1) (Unaudited)



Three months ended October 27, 2023 (in millions) Net Sales

SG&A

Expense

SG&A

Expense as

a % of Net

Sales

R&D

Expense

R&D

Expense

as a % of

Net Sales

Other

Operating

(Income)

Expense,

net

Other

Operating

(Inc.)/Exp.,

net as a % of

Net Sales

Other Non-

Operating

Income, net GAAP $ 7,984

$ 2,686

33.6 %

$ 698

8.7 %

$ (31)

(0.4) %

$ (154) Non-GAAP Adjustments:





























Restructuring and associated costs (2) —

(36)

(0.5)

—

—

—

—

— Acquisition and divestiture-related items (3) —

(26)

(0.3)

—

—

(26)

(0.3)

— Medical device regulations (4) —

—

—

(9)

(0.1)

—

—

— (Gain)/loss on minority investments (5) —

—

—

—

—

—

—

(25) Non-GAAP $ 7,984

$ 2,623

32.9 %

$ 688

8.6 %

$ (57)

(0.7) %

$ (179) Currency impact (85)

(36)

(0.1)

(1)

0.1

(104)

(1.3)

4 Currency Adjusted $ 7,899

$ 2,587

32.8 %

$ 687

8.7 %

$ (161)

(2.0) %

$ (175)



Six months ended October 27, 2023 (in millions) Net Sales

SG&A

Expense

SG&A

Expense as

a % of Net

Sales

R&D

Expense

R&D

Expense

as a % of

Net Sales

Other

Operating

(Income)

Expense,

net

Other Operating

(Inc.)/Exp.,

net as a % of

Net Sales

Other Non-

Operating

Income, net GAAP $ 15,686

$ 5,299

33.8 %

$ 1,365

8.7 %

$ (30)

(0.2) %

$ (230) Non-GAAP Adjustments:





























Restructuring and associated costs (2) —

(57)

(0.4)

—

—

1

—

— Acquisition and divestiture-related items (3) —

(42)

(0.3)

—

—

(53)

(0.3)

— Medical device regulations (4) —

(1)

—

(19)

(0.1)

—

—

— (Gain)/loss on minority investments (5) —

—

—

—

—

—

—

(89) Non-GAAP $ 15,686

$ 5,199

33.1 %

$ 1,346

8.6 %

$ (83)

(0.5) %

$ (320) Currency impact (38)

(31)

(0.1)

2

—

(186)

(1.2)

5 Currency Adjusted $ 15,648

$ 5,168

33.0 %

$ 1,348

8.6 %

$ (269)

(1.7) %

$ (315)





See description of non-GAAP financial measures contained in the press release dated November 21, 2023. (1) The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million, and, therefore, may not sum. (2) Associated costs include costs incurred as a direct result of the restructuring program, such as salaries for employees supporting the program, consulting expenses, and asset write-offs. (3) The charges primarily include business combination costs, changes in fair value of contingent consideration, and charges related to the impending separation of the Patient Monitoring and Respiratory Interventions businesses within our Medical Surgical Portfolio. (4) The charges represent incremental costs of complying with the new European Union medical device regulations for previously registered products and primarily include charges for contractors supporting the project and other direct third-party expenses. We consider these costs to be duplicative of previously incurred costs and/or one-time costs, which are limited to a specific time period. (5) We exclude unrealized and realized gains and losses on our minority investments as we do not believe that these components of income or expense have a direct correlation to our ongoing or future business operations.

MEDTRONIC PLC GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS(1) (Unaudited)



Six months ended (in millions) October 27, 2023

October 28, 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,536

$ 2,005 Additions to property, plant, and equipment (815)

(749) Free Cash Flow(2) $ 721

$ 1,256



See description of non-GAAP financial measures contained in the press release dated November 21, 2023. (1) The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million, and, therefore, may not sum. (2) Free cash flow represents operating cash flows less property, plant, and equipment additions.

MEDTRONIC PLC CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(in millions)

October 27, 2023

April 28, 2023 ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,311

$ 1,543 Investments

6,423

6,416 Accounts receivable, less allowances and credit losses of $177 and $176, respectively

5,934

5,998 Inventories, net

5,754

5,293 Other current assets

2,658

2,425 Total current assets

22,081

21,675 Property, plant, and equipment, net

5,735

5,569 Goodwill

40,821

41,425 Other intangible assets, net

14,060

14,844 Tax assets

3,428

3,477 Other assets

3,962

3,959 Total assets

$ 90,087

$ 90,948 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Current debt obligations

$ 1,339

$ 20 Accounts payable

2,174

2,662 Accrued compensation

1,758

1,949 Accrued income taxes

1,088

840 Other accrued expenses

3,299

3,581 Total current liabilities

9,659

9,051 Long-term debt

23,741

24,344 Accrued compensation and retirement benefits

1,020

1,093 Accrued income taxes

1,777

2,360 Deferred tax liabilities

686

708 Other liabilities

1,556

1,727 Total liabilities

38,440

39,283 Commitments and contingencies







Shareholders' equity:







Ordinary shares— par value $0.0001, 2.6 billion shares authorized,

1,330,173,450 and 1,330,809,036 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

—

— Additional paid-in capital

24,580

24,590 Retained earnings

30,256

30,392 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(3,377)

(3,499) Total shareholders' equity

51,460

51,483 Noncontrolling interests

187

182 Total equity

51,647

51,665 Total liabilities and equity

$ 90,087

$ 90,948



The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million, and, therefore, may not sum.

MEDTRONIC PLC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)



Six months ended (in millions) October 27, 2023

October 28, 2022 Operating Activities:





Net income $ 1,708

$ 1,367 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 1,344

1,339 Provision for credit losses 37

41 Deferred income taxes (36)

(92) Stock-based compensation 219

199 Loss on debt extinguishment —

53 Other, net 182

148 Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:





Accounts receivable, net (117)

(346) Inventories, net (616)

(784) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (699)

(14) Other operating assets and liabilities (486)

94 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,536

2,005 Investing Activities:





Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (22)

(1,867) Additions to property, plant, and equipment (815)

(749) Purchases of investments (3,403)

(3,743) Sales and maturities of investments 3,336

3,609 Other investing activities, net (59)

19 Net cash used in investing activities (963)

(2,731) Financing Activities:





Change in current debt obligations, net 1,321

349 Proceeds from short-term borrowings (maturities greater than 90 days) —

2,284 Issuance of long-term debt —

3,430 Payments on long-term debt —

(2,311) Dividends to shareholders (1,836)

(1,807) Issuance of ordinary shares 149

153 Repurchase of ordinary shares (378)

(477) Other financing activities 153

443 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (591)

2,064 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (214)

(223) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (232)

1,114 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,543

3,714 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,311

$ 4,828 Supplemental Cash Flow Information





Cash paid for:





Income taxes $ 1,110

$ 821 Interest 476

234



The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million, and, therefore, may not sum.

