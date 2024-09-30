MedXpress Connect Rebrands to MXC Logistics, Expanding Healthcare Logistics Services

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/-- MedXpress Connect, a TFC Logistics company and a leader in medical courier services, proudly announces its rebranding as MXC Logistics. This change marks a significant transformation from a specialized medical courier company to a comprehensive healthcare logistics 3PL (Third-Party Logistics) organization.

With over two decades of experience in the logistics and healthcare industries, MXC Logistics is set to broaden its service offerings while maintaining its core strengths in contract procurement, training, and certification. The newly formed MXC Logistics will provide an end-to-end healthcare logistics solution, supporting the complex supply chain needs of healthcare-related organizations (HROs).

"Rebranding as MXC Logistics reflects our commitment to the future of healthcare logistics," said James Barnett, Founder & COO of MXC Logistics. "We are moving beyond medical deliveries to offer scalable, innovative logistics solutions that meet the needs of the healthcare industry, while still offering our specialized medical courier training and certification programs."

Key Highlights:

Expanded 3PL Services: MXC Logistics will offer integrated logistics solutions designed to streamline healthcare supply chains.





Medical Courier Training and Certification: The company will continue to operate the National Medical Couriers Training Institute, ensuring the highest standards for certified couriers across the industry.





: The company will continue to operate the National Medical Couriers Training Institute, ensuring the highest standards for certified couriers across the industry. Contract Procurement: MXC Logistics remains a trusted partner for network partners seeking exclusive HRO contracts.

For more information, visit www.tfclogistics.org or contact Ian Canton, Interim Director of Public Relations at [email protected] (877-359-1361).

About MXC Logistics

Formerly MedXpress Connect, MXC Logistics is a Covington-based healthcare logistics 3PL organization specializing in medical courier services, contract procurement, and training. With a focus on innovative solutions, MXC Logistics serves a growing network of healthcare providers and partners across the U.S.

