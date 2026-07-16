Meet Eugene: The First & Only AI Travel Assistant Built on Fodor's Travel's 90 Years of Trusted Expertise

Fodor's Travel brings nine decades of trusted editorial opinions into the AI era, while new memberships unlock enhanced AI capabilities, exclusive content, and additional member benefits.

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fodor's Travel is celebrating its 90th anniversary by bringing its nine decades of trusted editorial travel judgment and opinions into the AI era with Eugene, a free AI travel assistant available now at www.fodors.com/eugene.

Named after founder and pioneering travel writer Eugene Fodor, Eugene embodies the principles that have defined Fodor's Travel for 90 years: trusted recommendations guided by editorial judgment, independence, and a commitment to helping travelers discover what's truly worth their time.

Eugene combines Fodor's Travel's 90 years of trusted editorial opinions with AI to help travelers discover destinations, find hotels and restaurants, build itineraries, and explore with confidence.

"Eugene Fodor believed great travel recommendations came from people who had actually been there, not from the loudest voices. That philosophy guided every decision we made in building Eugene," said Jeremy Tarr, Digital Editorial Director at Fodor's Travel. "Eugene is grounded in trusted editorial opinions built over 90 years, and we believe AI should amplify that expertise — not replace it."

From inspiration to itinerary, Eugene helps travelers at every stage of their journey. Wanderlusters can use Eugene to discover must-see sights, find the right accommodations, uncover local restaurants, build detailed multi-day itineraries, or get recommendations on the go while exploring a destination. Whether planning months ahead or looking for ideas in the moment, Eugene brings Fodor's trusted travel judgment to every step of the trip.

Real Human Opinion & Judgment, Not Internet Noise

While many AI tools pull answers from across the web, Eugene is powered exclusively by 90 years of trusted Fodor's editorial expertise, bringing the expert opinions and judgment of experienced travel editors to every recommendation while avoiding crowd-sourced guesswork, sponsored content, and AI-generated noise.

That expertise spans Fodor's Travel destination guides, recent reporting, safety advisories, and decades of on-the-ground journalism and informed points of view from Fodor's editors and local writers focused on authentic experiences, ethical tourism, and sustainable travel.

"Travel advice isn't just about information — it's about well-informed human judgment and opinions formed from real-world experience. Eugene doesn't simply summarize the internet; he channels the opinions of editors and local experts who've actually been there, done that, and refuse to settle for mediocre experiences," Tarr said.

Candor, Care, and Independence

Editorial independence has defined Fodor's Travel from the beginning. As with every Fodor's destination guide and article, Eugene's recommendations are entirely editorial, with no influence from advertisers, sponsors, or outside parties.

Responsible travel is also central to Eugene's recommendations, incorporating considerations such as overtourism and local impact — principles reflected in Fodor's renowned Go and No Lists.

"A trendy but over-visited destination may be stunning, but Eugene will still tell you when too many campervans choke local roads," Tarr said. "Eugene offers realism wrapped in respect for place and people, and the confidence to tell you, 'Maybe not right now.'"

Free To Use, Added Functionality with New Fodor's Travel Memberships

Eugene is free to use, with a daily limit on chats. Creating a free Fodor's Travel account unlocks more daily chats and the ability to save up to seven conversations.

New Fodor's Travel memberships remove chat and conversation limits entirely while unlocking exclusive editorial content and additional premium benefits.

Introduced as part of Fodor's Travel's 90th anniversary celebration, memberships are designed for passionate travelers seeking deeper destination insights, insider strategies, exclusive editorial content, and enhanced Eugene features. Annual members also receive a beautifully designed digital guidebook for a destination of their choice, with additional benefits planned.

Memberships are available for just $4.99 per month or $48 annually. Learn more at www.fodors.com/membership.

About Fodor's Travel

The Fodor's name has been synonymous with travel for 90 years. Our award-winning guidebooks, website, eBooks, and mobile apps provide today's traveler with up-to-the-minute information to more than 7,500 worldwide destinations. Learn more at Fodors.com, and join our engaged travel community on Facebook and Instagram. Fodor's Travel is a division of Internet Brands.

SOURCE Fodor's Travel