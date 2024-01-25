Meet Founders Sabin Lomac & Jim Tselikis at Cousins Maine Lobster Chicago Grand Opening!

News provided by

Cousins Maine Lobster

25 Jan, 2024, 10:07 ET

CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cousins Maine Lobster will host their first food truck event and grand opening in Chicagoland on Saturday, February 10th, at Pollyanna Brewing – Roselare. 

Continue Reading
Co-Founders of Cousins Maine Lobster Sabin Lomac and Jim Tselikis. Photo provided by Cousins Maine Lobster, LLC.
Co-Founders of Cousins Maine Lobster Sabin Lomac and Jim Tselikis. Photo provided by Cousins Maine Lobster, LLC.

Cousins Maine Lobster got its big break on the fourth season of Shark Tank in 2012 when real life cousins and founders, Sabin Lomac and Jim Tselikis, had been in business for just two months, and ultimately partnered with Shark Barbara Corcoran. More than 12 years and 60 units later, Cousins Maine Lobster is one of the top Shark Tank investments of all time and has become famous for serving up wild caught Maine lobster rolls, authentic New England clam chowder, sweet and savory shrimp tacos, and delicious whoopie pies!

The expansion, led by multi-unit franchisees and brothers, Yunus and Thameem Shahul, was announced by the brand in late November 2023, and is the first of 5 food trucks and 2 restaurants that will open across Chicagoland and Northern Illinois in the coming months. Known for drawing big crowds, Cousins Maine Lobster is a premier food truck partner for breweries and wineries, and can often be found at fairs and festivals, lifestyle centers, business parks, local retailers and even HOA's.

CML Co-Founder, Sabin Lomac, shared, "We are excited to be launching the Chicago market with a reputable local brewer like Pollyanna Brewing for our inaugural event. We value their deep roots in the community, and feel their unique craft beers, inviting taprooms and lively entertainment create the perfect environment to enjoy our delicious Maine lobster. We are honored to be serving their patrons and the local Roselle community and look forward to many fun events together. We can't wait to see everyone on February 10th!"  Guests will have the opportunity to meet Sabin and his cousin, Jim Tselikis in person from 12 – 4pm during the grand opening event.

Cousins Maine Lobster – Chicagoland Grand Opening
12:00 - 8:00 PM
Ribbon Cutting & Meet Founders Sabin Lomac & Jim Tselikis 12pm4pm 
Pollyanna Brewing – Roselare     
245 E Main St.
Roselle, IL 60172
https://m.facebook.com/CMLChicago

Cousins Maine Lobster has food trucks and restaurants across the U.S., with more than 20 new units planned in the coming year. They are currently seeking new franchise partners for markets like Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Indiana. For information on franchising and development opportunities go to https://www.cousinsmainelobster.com/franchise/.

DISCLAIMER: This information is not an offer to sell a franchise. The offer of a franchise can only be made through the delivery of a Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD) registered with applicable state authorities.

For more information, please contact: Jacob Conley, Cousins Maine Lobster Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Cousins Maine Lobster

Also from this source

Cousins Maine Lobster Executes Multi-Unit Deal, Driving Growth in Illinois

Cousins Maine Lobster Executes Multi-Unit Deal, Driving Growth in Illinois

Cousins Maine Lobster, the brand known for world famous lobster rolls, announces their expansion to Chicago, Illinois, and surrounding markets with a ...
Cousins Maine Lobster Launches New Food Truck in Washington, D.C.

Cousins Maine Lobster Launches New Food Truck in Washington, D.C.

Cousins Maine Lobster is excited to introduce its renowned lobster rolls to the heart of the nation's capital with the grand opening of its latest...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Restaurants

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.