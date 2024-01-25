Meet Founders Sabin Lomac & Jim Tselikis at Cousins Maine Lobster Chicago Grand Opening!

CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cousins Maine Lobster will host their first food truck event and grand opening in Chicagoland on Saturday, February 10th, at Pollyanna Brewing – Roselare.

Cousins Maine Lobster got its big break on the fourth season of Shark Tank in 2012 when real life cousins and founders, Sabin Lomac and Jim Tselikis, had been in business for just two months, and ultimately partnered with Shark Barbara Corcoran. More than 12 years and 60 units later, Cousins Maine Lobster is one of the top Shark Tank investments of all time and has become famous for serving up wild caught Maine lobster rolls, authentic New England clam chowder, sweet and savory shrimp tacos, and delicious whoopie pies!

The expansion, led by multi-unit franchisees and brothers, Yunus and Thameem Shahul, was announced by the brand in late November 2023, and is the first of 5 food trucks and 2 restaurants that will open across Chicagoland and Northern Illinois in the coming months. Known for drawing big crowds, Cousins Maine Lobster is a premier food truck partner for breweries and wineries, and can often be found at fairs and festivals, lifestyle centers, business parks, local retailers and even HOA's.

CML Co-Founder, Sabin Lomac, shared, "We are excited to be launching the Chicago market with a reputable local brewer like Pollyanna Brewing for our inaugural event. We value their deep roots in the community, and feel their unique craft beers, inviting taprooms and lively entertainment create the perfect environment to enjoy our delicious Maine lobster. We are honored to be serving their patrons and the local Roselle community and look forward to many fun events together. We can't wait to see everyone on February 10th!" Guests will have the opportunity to meet Sabin and his cousin, Jim Tselikis in person from 12 – 4pm during the grand opening event.

Cousins Maine Lobster – Chicagoland Grand Opening

12:00 - 8:00 PM

Ribbon Cutting & Meet Founders Sabin Lomac & Jim Tselikis 12pm – 4pm

Pollyanna Brewing – Roselare

245 E Main St.

Roselle, IL 60172

https://m.facebook.com/CMLChicago

Cousins Maine Lobster has food trucks and restaurants across the U.S., with more than 20 new units planned in the coming year. They are currently seeking new franchise partners for markets like Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Indiana. For information on franchising and development opportunities go to https://www.cousinsmainelobster.com/franchise/.

