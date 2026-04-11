Meet OlloNi -- Redefining the cyber-pet, your low-burden cyber companion

NEW YORK, April 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On the occasion of International Pet Day this April 11, the discussion on companionship is embracing an entirely new perspective. As the population living alone continues to expand, the demand for pet companionship has been on a steady rise, with young people, seniors living alone, and children emerging as the groups with the most concentrated need for companionship. However, practical constraints are making it increasingly difficult to keep a pet, forcing many people who crave companionship to give up on adopting a pet. Adoption will always be the best choice for those ready to welcome a furry companion into their home. OlloBot recognizes that not everyone's lifestyle is suited for pet ownership—and that's perfectly fine. Cyber-pets, as a completely new category, is not intended to replace living pets, but rather to offer an alternative companionship option that better accommodates diverse lifestyles.

OlloNi——your low-burden cyber companion

The core significance of International Pet Day lies in raising awareness of the importance of companionship. Whether it is a living pet or a cyber-pet, the essence is to provide people with emotional comfort and fill the void of companionship. This is precisely why we created OlloNi—your brand-new cyber companion, designed to fit into your life, rather than forcing you to adapt to it.

As the core carrier for a new breed of cyber-pets, OlloBot breaks through the functional limitations of traditional electronic pets by deeply integrating emotional companionship with precious memories to perfectly meet the core demand for companionship in modern households. At the 2026 CES, the 'pet attributes' of OlloBot were fully demonstrated. Many industry insiders at the event suggested that cyber-pet cafes/stores may emerge in the future, providing immersive companionship experiences for those unable to keep living pets. It is worth noting that this is also confirmed by the diversification trend in the pet market. In the past, pet stores were mostly dominated by cats and dogs, but today, exotic pet cafes and niche pet experience stores are now everywhere, this is exactly a reflection of people's growing demand for diversified forms of companionship. The emergence of cyber-pet represents an extension and evolution of this trend.

Through its expressive eyes, lively body movements, and emotionally responsive voice, OlloBot accurately simulates the emotions of a living creature, appearing like a real pet with genuine feelings that can sense the user's mood. It plays and interacts with children, filling the gap in parental companionship just like a family pet. With built-in camera and video capabilities, it captures joyful family moments, freezing these fleeting memories into exclusive images that preserve the warmth of home. All of this is the unique value of cyber-pet as a new category. It does not compete with live pets, but rather expands the boundaries of companionship in a completely new way, becoming a fresh alternative for those need companionship.

'We're not here to replace real pets, we're just filling a long-overlooked gap. Adoption is wonderful for those who can, but we believe everyone deserves the joy of companionship, no matter your living situation,' said Lyn, the founder of OlloBot. As a "raisable" electronic pet, OlloBot retains the companionship traits of traditional pets while breaking time and space constraints through technology, overcoming the limitations of conventional pets in many companionship scenarios. It requires no extensive time or care, yet stays close to family members at all times, capturing precious family moments and conveying emotional warmth. This is precisely the core advantage of cyber-pet" as a new category, and exactly the "Cyber-pet Companionship" brand image OlloBot aims to establish.

The International Pet Day has brought 'companionship' into the global spotlight. OlloBot perfectly integrates technology and companionship, redefining how modern families experience companionship. Looking ahead, OlloBot will remain committed to to its cyber-pet positioning, deepening its focus on home scenarios, and continue refining the product's emotional interaction and lifelike presentation. This will enable more families to "raise" their very own cyber-pet, and together with pet lovers worldwide, embrace the life philosophy that 'companionship is beauty'.

SOURCE OLLOBOT