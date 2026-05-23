OlloBot to Bring Cyber Pet Concept to North America with OlloNi Showcase and New Prototype Preview

NEW YORK, May 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OlloBot is set to launch a new offline experience in North America in late June, featuring plush collectibles inspired by its OlloBot family member, OlloNi, while offering a first look at its upcoming product prototype, the OlloNi SS1. Scheduled for a global launch on Kickstarter in late August, the new model will be previewed on-site.

The move builds on the strong interest generated at CES 2026, where OlloNi first drew attention for its distinctive form and emotionally expressive interaction design. Unlike conventional robotic displays, the debut attracted sustained visitor engagement, signaling a growing appetite for technologies that can deliver more intuitive and human-centered experiences. The upcoming North America activation responds directly to that interest, translating early curiosity into a more immersive, real-world encounter. While the OlloNi SS1 will be presented in its current design-stage form as a preview of what's to come, the experience focuses on creating tangible touchpoints that bring OlloBot's vision of "companionship" closer to everyday contexts.

This approach reflects the brand's broader thinking on how robots can exist within the home environment. "Robots designed for the home need to begin with emotional connection," said Lyn Fang, founder of OlloBot. Lyn noted that development paths in the robotics sector have increasingly diverged. On one end are humanoid systems focused on advanced mobility and functional integration, while on the other are entertainment-oriented AI devices that often lack depth in emotional interaction. Between these two directions lies an emerging opportunity: companion-oriented robots designed to exist consistently within the home and build meaningful, long-term relationships.

Positioned within this space, OlloBot introduces the concept of a "cyber pet," intended not to replace human roles, but to respond to the growing absence of companionship in modern households. Unlike task-oriented devices, such systems are designed to build familiarity over time through ongoing presence and subtle interaction.

This philosophy is further encapsulated in the brand's core concept: technology that conveys warmth. From its rounded physical design to its soft, non-intrusive interaction cues, OlloBot prioritizes reducing the sense of distance often associated with machines. Rather than emphasizing mechanical precision or information delivery, the system is designed to make emotions perceptible. A multi-screen expression system enables communication through visual cues such as gaze and state changes, fostering a sense of emotional presence rather than transactional interaction.

The approach also extends to how companionship is delivered. OlloBot incorporates an active presence mechanism, allowing the device to remain perceptive and responsive without becoming disruptive. This balance reflects a restrained product philosophy that distinguishes the brand within the category. Instead of competing for constant attention or encouraging dependency, the design emphasizes ease of long-term coexistence. The goal is not immediate novelty, but a sustained sense of comfort that integrates naturally into daily routines.

The upcoming OlloNi SS1 represents a continuation of this direction and will enter crowdfunding on Kickstarter in August, with final commercial release details to be announced. Ahead of this, the North America showcase will also introduce a line of plush collectibles based on OlloNi, available in blind box format. These items serve as an accessible extension of the brand's identity, reinforcing its focus on emotional resonance while broadening audience engagement.

As smart home technologies continue to evolve, the definition of innovation is gradually shifting from enhanced capability to deeper understanding. In this context, OlloBot's exploration centers on a more immediate and human concern: the growing absence of companionship in modern living environments. By adopting a measured and empathetic design path, the brand seeks to integrate technology into everyday relationships in a more sustainable way—one that prioritizes being seen, understood, and accompanied over momentary novelty.

About OlloBot

OlloBot, a brand under BizConf Technology Co., Ltd. (SHE: 300578), specializes in embodied intelligence and develops proactive, family‑centric AI companion cyber-pet robots. The brand focuses on creating emotionally intelligent embodied AI that brings warmth, presence, and gentle connections to modern homes. Its products learn routines and emotional patterns with "gentle intelligence," develop long‑term personality traits, and prioritize privacy and emotional safety.

Pioneering a new category defined by the Cyber Pet concept, OlloBot integrates AI and robotics into real domestic environments to rethink how families connect with technology and to make home life feel more meaningful and emotionally enriched.

For more information, please visit:

Website: https://ollobot.com/

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SOURCE OlloBot