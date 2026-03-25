OLLOBOT Prepares August Kickstarter Launch for Enhanced OlloNi Following Strong CES 2026 Debut

LAS VEGAS, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OLLOBOT, a brand focused on fusing advanced technology with emotional companionship, announced that the upgraded version of OlloNi, its companion‑robot concept first revealed earlier this year, is scheduled to launch on Kickstarter in August. The forthcoming model follows the positive response OlloNi received during its public debut at CES 2026, where the cyber‑pet captured notable attention from attendees, media, and robotics observers.

Meet OlloNi, a brand-new cyber pet by OLLOBOT.

"The upgraded version now in development builds on feedback gathered during the exhibition. Both the exterior design and performance capabilities of the upgraded OlloNi are undergoing significant refinement," said Lyn Fang, founder of OLLOBOT. The goal is to elevate the character, interactivity, and expressive range demonstrated during CES, while preserving the core design philosophy that shaped the original concept. These enhancements reflect a commitment to evolving the device into a more cohesive and mature companion cyber-pet robot ahead of its first crowdfunding release.

OlloNi's introduction at CES 2026 marked OLLOBOT's entrance into the consumer robotics landscape. The device presented an alternative interpretation of home robotics, departing from the familiar categories of humanoid machines and quadruped robots. Instead of replicating biological forms, OlloNi introduced a new species‑like silhouette designed to coexist naturally within human environments. This direction aligns with OLLOBOT's belief that next‑generation companion cyber-pet robots should be defined by emotional comfort, not mimicry.

The design showcased at CES employed a balance of playful and purposeful elements. Throughout the exhibition, OlloNi's presence drew consistent foot traffic to the OLLOBOT booth. The small robot's mixture of clumsy charm and agile movement distinguished it from the high‑performance industrial systems surrounding it. The reception highlighted growing interest in devices that blend emotional resonance with technical capability, indicating a broader appetite for companion‑focused robotics.

Media coverage echoed the enthusiasm. Forbes described OlloNi as "rare in that it promises presence, not tech," praising its character‑driven approach as one of the most thoughtful interpretations of consumer robotics at the show. Engadget noted the distinctive, whimsical appeal of the "goofy, long‑necked cyber-pet." Interesting Engineering similarly emphasized that OLLOBOT's family‑centric design sets it apart from typical smart‑home devices, highlighting its focus on strengthening emotional connection rather than merely providing functional utility. Meanwhile, commentary from CES editorial analyses suggested that OLLOBOT's debut prompted reconsideration of the role companion cyber-pet robots could play in domestic settings.

Looking ahead, OLLOBOT confirmed that OlloNi's Kickstarter launch will serve as the official introduction of the enhanced model and the broader "cyber‑pet universe" the brand plans to expand. The August campaign will mark the next step in bringing expressive, emotionally attuned robotics into everyday life, beginning with a design shaped collaboratively by creators and early observers from its CES unveiling.

About OLLOBOT

OLLOBOT, a brand under BizConf Technology Co Ltd (SHE: 300578), specializes in embodied intelligence and develops proactive, family‑centric AI companion cyber-pet robots. The brand focuses on creating emotionally intelligent embodied AI that brings warmth, presence, and gentle connections to modern homes. Its products learn routines and emotional patterns with "gentle intelligence," develop long‑term personality traits, and prioritize privacy and emotional safety.

Pioneering a new category defined by the Cyber Pet concept, OLLOBOT integrates AI and robotics into real domestic environments to rethink how families connect with technology and to make home life feel more meaningful and emotionally enriched.

For more information, please visit:

Website: https://ollobot.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ollobotofficial

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ollo_bot

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ollo_bot

X (Twitter): https://x.com/OLLOBOT_Real

TikTok: www.tiktok.com/@ollo_bot

SOURCE OLLOBOT