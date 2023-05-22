Meet SINBON Electronics at EUROBIKE 2023 Germany

TAIPEI, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We proudly announce that SINBON Electronics is attending "EUROBIKE 2023" for the first time at Messe Frankfurt, Germany through June 21st – 23rd, 2023 at booth E27 in Hall 9.2.

We will be showcasing the customized and integrated e-bike services from component design and manufacturing to cloud-based electrical control systems with IoT capabilities. This includes interconnection solutions for e-bikes, and e-bike tracking & anti-theft solutions, software solution and maintenance system. 

We look forward to meeting you at EUROBIKE! Read more about SINBON's e-bike solutions.

About EUROBIKE

EUROBIKE is the central platform for the bike and future mobility world. It has grown because its accessibility in terms of transport and technology in combination with new themes is creating the basis for growth in every facet.

About SINBON Electronics

Established in 1989 in Taiwan, SINBON Electronics is a leading provider of integrated design and production services of bespoke interconnect solution. Thanks to its expertise in e-mobility field, SINBON's solutions improve overall sustainability and help address one of the global challenges, climate change. The group quickly expands their know-how and experiences from the standardized automotive applications into a more bespoke market such as the autonomous and micro-mobility applications. 

To know more about SINBON's service, please visit www.sinbon.com or follow them on LinkedIn

