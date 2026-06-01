Meet Skylight Buddy: A First-of-Its-Kind Device Designed to Help Kids Own Their Day

A dedicated device that empowers kids to build independence and healthy routines so families can spend less time reminding and more time connecting

LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skylight, the brand trusted by millions of families to help them work together and reduce mental load, today announced the launch of Skylight Buddy. A first-of-its-kind device that lives right on a child's nightstand, Buddy walks kids through their daily routines, step by step, giving them the independence they want, and parents the backup they need. Buddy is available now at www.myskylight.com.

Skylight Buddy

Designed for kids ages four to ten, Skylight Buddy helps children own their day with visual tasks, reminders, and timers that guide them through morning routines, chores, and nightly wind-downs. Nothing else. No browsing, social media, or outside apps. No microphone, no camera. Just a privacy-first device focused on helping kids navigate the daily routines that matter most.

It's also the latest example of what Skylight is building: a family operating system that delivers focused, purpose-built products for every generation of the family. Skylight started with Digital Picture Frames to help families share memories with grandparents. Then launched Skylight Calendar to alleviate the mental load parents carry every day. Now Buddy gives kids their own place in that ecosystem with a dedicated device to help them build autonomy and independence.

"Skylight exists to help families work better as a team," says Aviv Gilboa, President of Skylight. "We've heard from thousands of families across every stage, structure, and set of needs, and one thing comes through again and again: kids thrive when they have the autonomy to own more of their day. The morning rush, the bedtime negotiations, the endless reminders wear parents down because they're really moments kids are still learning to navigate on their own. Buddy is a gentle guide that builds autonomy and independence in kids, and a quiet ally that lifts the weight off parents."

Buddy's Key Features

At its core, Buddy simplifies the moments that tend to create the most friction in family life:

Morning & Bedtime Routines : Tasks are shown one at a time, so kids always know what's coming next; with emojis alongside text, even non-readers can use it independently

: Tasks are shown one at a time, so kids always know what's coming next; with emojis alongside text, even non-readers can use it independently Chores: Makes responsibilities visible and manageable so kids can follow through on their own

Makes responsibilities visible and manageable so kids can follow through on their own Designed for Little Ones : Buttons, lights, animations, and a friendly character make Buddy feel engaging and rewarding

: Buttons, lights, animations, and a friendly character make Buddy feel engaging and rewarding Alarm Clock, Sound Machine, and Nightlight : Three bedside essentials in one, replacing separate gadgets with a single solution kids love

: Three bedside essentials in one, replacing separate gadgets with a single solution kids love Nudges (Available with Buddy Plus*) : Send read-aloud messages and reminders straight to your kid's Buddy — right from your phone

: Send read-aloud messages and reminders straight to your kid's Buddy — right from your phone Rewards (Available with Buddy Plus*) : Kids earn stars as they complete routines and responsibilities — building motivation and showing progress toward rewards you set

: Kids earn stars as they complete routines and responsibilities — building motivation and showing progress toward rewards you set Visual Timers (Available with Buddy Plus*): Help kids see and feel time passing to make transitions easier, especially for children with executive function challenges

Skylight Buddy is available today for $139 — or $119 with a Buddy Plus subscription — on www.myskylight.com. Designed to work alongside Skylight Calendar, Buddy is the next step in Skylight's mission to build simple, purpose-built tools that help families work better together.

About Skylight

Founded in 2014, Skylight connects loved ones by creating the world's simplest products and services that improve family life. Their current offerings are the Skylight Calendar, a touch-screen calendar that syncs the whole family's events, activities, chores, meal plans and more, all in one place, Skylight Buddy, a personal routine coach for kids that guides them through daily tasks, and the Skylight Frame, a touch-screen digital frame which allows users to send and display photos within seconds. For more information, visit www.myskylight.com.

Media Contact

Skylight PR

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SOURCE Skylight