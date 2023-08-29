Meet Supriya Sood: Inland Empire Health Plan's new chief people officer

News provided by

Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)

29 Aug, 2023, 16:34 ET

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire Health Plan's (IEHP) investment in its team members continues to be an integral part of the not-for-profit's mission with the appointment of a new chief people officer: Supriya Sood.

In her new role, Sood will lead the organization's human resources department through the development of best practices and strategies focused on maintaining a skilled, engaged and diverse workforce, explained IEHP's Chief Executive Officer Jarrod McNaughton.

Continue Reading
Supriya Sood
Supriya Sood

"Supriya brings a wealth of experience to the executive leadership team and believes in the profound impact our team members have on driving our mission to improve the health of our communities," he said. "She has a passion for serving in mission-based companies with over 15 years in the health care industry."

Sood has served in various human resources leadership roles for Elevance Health (formerly Anthem, Inc.) and Molina Healthcare. She holds a master's degree in business administration from University of California, Irvine, and is a member of the Society for Human Resources Management (SHRM) and Professional Human Resources Association (PIHRA).

Most recently, Sood served as chief people officer for Orange County-based Alignment Healthcare, where she was responsible for evolving the organization, including the clinical, consumer, technology and market areas in support of growth, scalability and diversification of business.

Sood switching gears to IEHP lands at an exciting time for the organization with the announcement of several projects and initiatives in the works, such as joining the Covered California exchange – pending state approval – and the addition of programs dedicated to addressing the lack of health care access in marginalized communities, like IEHP's Community Health Worker Residency Program.

For IEHP, some of Sood's responsibilities will include supporting people programs, including talent acquisition, compensation administration and benefits. She will also oversee all human resources operations and learning and development opportunities for IEHP team members.

Sood looks forward to working for an organization with such strong ties to the people it serves.

"IEHP is a shining example of what makes the Inland Empire special, and I'm excited to become part of this hard-working team whose efforts have transformed the lives of so many," she said. "My hope is to continue to create avenues for these team members to shine as they strive to make a difference in the community through IEHP's mission of healing and inspiring the human spirit."

About IEHP

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans, the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country and for the third year in a row, certified as A Great Place To Work®. In its 27th year, IEHP supports nearly 1.7 million Riverside and San Bernardino County residents enrolled in Medicaid or IEHP DualChoice (those with both Medi-Cal and Medicare). Today, IEHP has a growing network of 7,000 providers and 3,000 team members who are fully committed to the vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. To learn more, visit iehp.org.

SOURCE Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)

Also from this source

Inland Empire Health Plan honored in PEOPLE's 100 Companies That Care® list

New IEHP Health Career Academy to address critical health care needs

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.