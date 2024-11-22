Meet the 8849 TANK Pad: The World's First 5G Rugged Projector Tablet

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, we are excited to announce our latest invention - 8849 Tank Pad, the world's first 5G rugged projector tablet. It's built to withstand extreme environments, ensuring uncompromising performance in the most challenging conditions. Whether on a worksite or in the wild, the 8849 Tank Pad delivers unmatched reliability and combines cutting-edge features with the strength to handle any challenge.

DLP Projector: Endless Entertainment

Its 100 Lumens projector provides flexibility for work or play, enabling seamless content sharing without additional equipment, and enhancing convenience and functionality whether in the office or out in the wild.

Dimensity 8200: Powerful Connectivity

Advanced Dimensity 8200 enables smooth multitasking, fast app loading, and seamless gaming experiences, all while conserving battery life, making it a powerhouse for productivity and entertainment in any environment.

Dual Speaker: Immersive Audio

Providing rich stereo sound with balanced depth and clarity, a robust audio system ensures the sound quality remains uncompromised. making it ideal for movies, music, or video calls, even in noisy or challenging outdoor or worksite conditions.

Massive 21000mAh Battery

Say goodbye to frequent charging and embrace uninterrupted functionality. It stays powered longer, allowing users to stay connected in remote locations. Plus, users can use its reverse charging feature to power up other devices.

Smooth Running Speed & Huge Memory

Featured an impressive 16GB RAM +512GB ROM configuration, ensures smooth multitasking and enhanced performance for demanding applications, allowing users to run multiple tasks effortlessly, and provides ample space for files, media, and apps.

Bring Beauty within Arm's Reach

50MP rear camera elevates the user's photography game and unleashes the user's creativity with professional-grade imaging capabilities that empower the user to immortalize life's precious moments in stunning clarity.

Moreover, The TANK Pad runs Android 14, supports NFC, and comes with 800Lumens camping light. All in all, whether in the field, at home, or on the go, the TANK Pad is designed to keep users productive and connected no matter where life takes.

8849 TANK Pad will be available on AliExpress from Nov 22th, PST. Get ready to embrace it!

About 8849

8849 is dedicated to providing high-quality rugged mobile devices worldwide. Committed to the mission of "protecting you every moment", 8849 offers reliable communication solutions in the most extreme environments.

