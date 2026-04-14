Meet the dual shopper: Nearly 1 in 13 for-sale shoppers also engage with rentals

Dual shoppers — those engaging with for-sale and rental listings — are weighing both options as affordability reshapes housing decisions

Dual shoppers are most common in Los Angeles (12%), San Diego (10.8%) and San Francisco (10.1%).

Dual shoppers gravitate toward homes with the same number of bedrooms across both for-sale and rental listings, reflecting consistent preferences.

Across the U.S., homes that dual-intent shoppers engage with have monthly mortgage payments about $415 higher than rent on the rental properties they consider.

SEATTLE, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- About 8% of shoppers on Zillow® looking to buy a home also shop for rentals, according to a new Zillow analysis. These "dual shoppers" explore both options before making a decision, underscoring how affordability pressures are blurring the line between renting and buying.

Dual shoppers

Because Zillow hosts both for-sale and rental listings, it offers a unique window into how shoppers navigate between the two markets. Dual shoppers tend to focus on similar types of homes — most often three-bedroom properties — suggesting their lifestyle needs remain consistent even as they consider different paths. Rather than changing what they want in a home, many are straddling the fence between renting and buying, deciding which option best fits their budget and long-term goals.

In most cases, that decision likely comes down to monthly costs. For the homes dual-intent shoppers consider, owning is typically $415 more expensive per month than renting, including mortgage payments, property taxes, insurance and maintenance, after making a 20% down payment. In high-cost markets like San Jose, that gap can exceed $3,400 per month.

"In today's market, affordability is fundamentally changing how people approach their housing search," said Zillow Senior Economist Kara Ng. "More shoppers are weighing renting and buying side by side, especially as the monthly cost of owning continues to outpace rents in many markets."

Dual shoppers typically explore larger homes when browsing for-sale listings — the rentals they consider are, on average, 284 square feet smaller. Even so, these rental properties often provide higher value per square foot — based on Zestimate® comparisons — suggesting they may feature newer finishes, updated amenities or more efficient layouts.

Dual shopping is more prevalent in markets where affordability constraints create a steep financial divide between owning and leasing. Los Angeles metro leads the nation in dual shopping, with 12% of for-sale shoppers also browsing rentals, followed by San Diego (10.8%) and San Francisco (10.1%). In each of these coastal markets, the median household would need to spend roughly two-thirds of its income on a monthly mortgage payment with a 20% down payment, highlighting the affordability pressures driving shoppers to consider both options. Renting, by comparison, cuts that burden roughly in half, to about one-third of income.

New York City stands out as a major outlier. According to StreetEasy® data, 29.9% of NYC home shoppers are also considering rentals — 3.8 times the national share and 4 times the share for the broader New York metro area. The city's unusually high share of renter households (about 70%) and steep home prices are probable reasons it's especially common for New York City shoppers to weigh both options.

At the other end of the spectrum, dual shopping is less common in more affordable markets, where homeownership is more feasible for shoppers. Metros with a higher share of affordable inventory, lower home price to income ratio and fewer years for potential buyers to save for a down payment are associated with lower shares of for-sale shoppers also engaging with rentals. Hartford has the lowest share of dual shoppers at 4.2%.

"In the past, you were either a buyer or a renter, and those two paths rarely met. But on Zillow, those aisles are right next to each other, and we're seeing shoppers toggle between a for-sale listing and a rental in the same neighborhood as they weigh which option works better for their life," said Ng. "Having both platforms integrated allows for a level of transparency that didn't exist a decade ago. It empowers shoppers to weigh the long-term benefits of equity against the immediate flexibility of a lease without ever having to leave their couch or the app."

For shoppers comparing renting and buying, Zillow provides tools such as BuyAbility℠, which helps estimate their purchasing power, and a rent affordability calculator to gauge what's within their reach. Together, these tools make it easier to compare monthly costs and evaluate options side by side — while Zillow's new AI mode helps bring these insights to the surface through natural language requests, like "Show me what's available to rent or buy within my monthly budget."

Metro area* Share of dual shoppers Median monthly

payment gap between

owning and renting** Median square footage

gap between for-sale

and rental home** United States 7.6 % $415 284 Los Angeles, CA 12.0 % $2,174 219 San Diego, CA 10.8 % $1,724 200 San Francisco, CA 10.1 % $2,212 215 Miami, FL 9.4 % $622 160 Austin, TX 9.0 % $880 207 San Jose, CA 9.0 % $3,438 145 Seattle, WA 8.5 % $1,292 199 Las Vegas, NV 8.0 % $510 87 Washington, DC 7.6 % $717 190 New Orleans, LA 7.5 % $521 362 Oklahoma City, OK 7.4 % $269 253 New York, NY 7.4 % $1,160 250 Chicago, IL 7.3 % $484 293 Sacramento, CA 7.2 % $828 167 Denver, CO 7.1 % $797 319 Phoenix, AZ 6.8 % $498 155 Orlando, FL 6.7 % $438 191 Nashville, TN 6.7 % $449 200 Tampa, FL 6.7 % $255 190 Atlanta, GA 6.6 % $324 288 Salt Lake City, UT 6.6 % $909 210 Jacksonville, FL 6.6 % $233 189 Memphis, TN 6.5 % $213 321 Philadelphia, PA 6.4 % $389 260 Dallas, TX 6.4 % $381 256 Raleigh, NC 6.3 % $570 136 Charlotte, NC 6.3 % $385 238 Boston, MA 6.3 % $1,058 295 Portland, OR 6.2 % $801 314 Houston, TX 6.2 % $122 304 Riverside, CA 6.1 % $725 146 Kansas City, MO 6.1 % $167 310 Virginia Beach, VA 6.1 % $176 169 San Antonio, TX 6.0 % $258 245 St. Louis, MO 6.0 % $61 318 Columbus, OH 6.0 % $229 235 Richmond, VA 5.9 % $251 230 Providence, RI 5.7 % $747 390 Baltimore, MD 5.6 % $112 248 Pittsburgh, PA 5.5 % $133 214 Birmingham, AL 5.3 % $68 297 Indianapolis, IN 5.1 % $36 349 Milwaukee, WI 4.9 % $183 289 Detroit, MI 4.8 % -$56 418 Cleveland, OH 4.8 % $19 385 Cincinnati, OH 4.7 % -$28 272 Minneapolis, MN 4.6 % $182 458 Louisville, KY 4.3 % $131 278 Buffalo, NY 4.3 % -$16 252 Hartford, CT 4.2 % $333 356

* Table ordered by share of dual shoppers ** Among homes that dual shoppers engage with. Positive values indicate the median for-sale option is more expensive or larger than the median rental option

Methodology

This analysis uses anonymized Zillow user activity to understand how people shop for homes, particularly when weighing the decision to rent versus buy. Zillow identified users who actively engaged with listings by saving or sharing a home, grouping activity by month and region. Each user was categorized based on whether they interacted with for-sale listings, rental listings or both. Zillow then analyzed the characteristics of homes these users engaged with, including size, bedrooms, age and estimated value. For for-sale homes, Zillow estimated monthly ownership costs based on list price, assuming a 20% down payment and incorporating mortgage payments, taxes, insurance and maintenance, and compared those costs to rents viewed by the same users.

About Zillow Group:

Zillow Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: Z and ZG) is reimagining real estate to make home a reality for more and more people.

As the most visited real estate app and website in the United States, Zillow connects hundreds of millions of consumers with innovative technology, trusted agents and loan officers, and seamless digital solutions. With industry-leading tools and resources, Zillow supercharges real estate professionals so they can grow their businesses and deliver exceptional client experiences. For renters and housing providers, Zillow offers not only a robust marketplace but a set of end-to-end products and services to streamline applications, leases, payments and more.

Zillow's ecosystem spans the entire home journey — from dreaming and shopping to renting, buying, selling and financing.

Zillow Group's affiliates, subsidiaries and brands include Zillow®, Zillow Premier Agent®, Zillow Home Loans®, Zillow Rentals®, Zillow® New Construction, Trulia®, StreetEasy®, Out East®, HotPads®, Follow Up Boss®, ShowingTime®, dotloop® and Zillow® Closing.

All marks herein are owned by MFTB Holdco, Inc., a Zillow affiliate. Zillow Home Loans, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS #10287 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org). © 2026 MFTB Holdco, Inc., a Zillow affiliate.

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SOURCE Zillow