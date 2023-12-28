Meet the Stars: Celebrity Guests at CES 2024

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® today announced a star-studded lineup of celebrity appearances coming to CES 2024®, January 9-12 in Las Vegas.

"CES has a long history of welcoming celebrities and ambassadors for the world's most well-known brands, and this year is no exception," said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. "We are excited for their participation at CES. These individuals and the brands they represent put a spotlight on important issues in the tech industry."

As the home for the advertising, entertainment and content community at CES in Las Vegas, the C Space Studio brings together the world's leading brands, advertisers, media platforms and content. This year, the C Space Studio interviews on January 9 and 10 will feature celebrities including:

  • Robert Downey Jr., the actor known for roles including Iron Man, will join MediaLink's Marketing Reinvented conference session on January 9
  • Blake Griffin, former NBA player for the Boston Celtics
  • Ryan Kalil, television producer and former NFL player for the Carolina Panthers
  • T-Pain, music artist and record producer.

As part of the AgeTech Collaborative from AARP at CES, which brings together a network of startups, investors, enterprises and creatives in the AgeTech ecosystem, celebrity guests will be featured, including:

  • Utkarsh Ambudkar, actor and music artist
  • Freestyle+ cast, members of the Tony Award winning Broadway show Freestyle Love Supreme
  • Howie Mandel, comedian and television actor
  • Guy Raz, host and podcast creator whose work includes two of NPR's most popular programs, TED Radio Hour and How I Built This
  • Anthony Veneziale, cofounder at freestyle+.

Additionally, the following celebrities are expected to make appearances at CES:

  • Steve Aoki, DJ and music producer
  • David Benioff and Daniel Brett Weiss, television writers, producers and co-creators of Game of Thrones – see them at the Netflix booth on January 9
  • Bianca D'Ambrosio, Emmy nominated actor, producer, executive of Mirror Image Films
  • Chiara D'Ambrosio, Emmy winning actor, producer and founding executive of Mirror Image Films
  • Esther Choi, chef/owner of mŏkbar and mŏkbar Brooklyn
  • Mark Cuban, businessman and tech entrepreneur, as well as, part-owner of the NBA team the Dallas Mavericks, Shark Tank investor, and co-founder of Cost Plus Drugs, will be speaking about healthcare transformation on January 11
  • Daymond John, businessman and Shark Tank investor
  • Geoffrey Moore, New York Times bestselling author
  • Ludacris, music artist, actor and businessman
  • Chip Wade, businessman, Emmy-winning host and executive producer
  • Will.i.am, music artist and singer-songwriter, will be joining CES exhibitor Mercedes
  • Wu-Tang Clan, music collective
  • Bo Yokely, actor in Apple TV's Swagger.

These celebrities also join a recently announced slate of senior government officials and keynotes from CEOs of some of the world's most innovative companies. Stay tuned and follow CES social media channels for more celebrity announcements.

