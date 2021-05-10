Meet Vision Films - The Female Owned Indie Global Film Distribution Company You Should Know

LOS ANGELES, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films, Inc ("Vision") is a boutique, industry-leading, worldwide distribution company with a library of over 800 feature films and documentaries, TV movies, and music specials from some of the most prolific talent in the world.

For 30 years, Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO, has been a force in this traditionally male-dominated business and is one of the few women in the independent film space to own and run her own company.

Vision offers a "hybrid distribution model" – distributing directly to consumers domestically with a strong international sales division. Transparency is first and foremost; working closely with producers, providing publicity and marketing plans, and keeping producers informed is what sets Vision apart. Vision's model keeps costs down, provides 24/7 real-time producer reporting portals, and maximizes revenue for each title.

Vision designs custom release plans for each film, managing all release windows, deciding what is best for the long run of a film; from limited theatrical release to TVOD, SVOD, pay and free TV, as well as AVOD and physical sales [DVD and Blu-Ray] as they are not dead yet!

Vision is celebrating its success with the launch of a new website, VisionFilms.net, designed to more-thoroughly service their global licensing clientele and provide audiences detailed information on where to find and watch the films from their extensive catalogue.

Website visitors can watch trailers, search the database by various filters, explore thematically grouped films for holidays and other timely events [Black History Month, Earth Day, Mother's Day, LGBTQ, female filmmakers, etc.], and discover discounts from select platforms. Every film has a dedicated informational page with trailer, where to watch options, links to social media and official websites, plus marketing materials, top press, and more.

Lise Romanoff shares, "Vision Films is excited to share our new client- and consumer-facing website that invites cinephiles and all audiences in to explore our vast catalogue and where to find these films."

"From my early career working on film sets, to today selling and licensing films around the world, I love every facet of this industry," continues Romanoff. "Indie film is truly the most creative form of storytelling, no matter the genre or on what media platform one watches. Our goal is to continue working with the most talented independent filmmakers in the world, championing and promoting their projects to the broadest audience possible. I am especially fond of documentaries with compelling messages that make a difference in our world and have a soft spot for female filmmakers and female-driven storylines."

Notable releases include domestic-only titles like Break Even (Steve Guttenberg), 10 Things We Should Do Before We Break Up (Cristina Ricci, Hamish Linklater), Planetarium (Natalie Portman, Lily Depp), and Una (Rooney Mara, Riz Ahmed); international only releases include Adverse (Mickey Rourke, Lou Diamond Phillips) and Between Worlds (Nicholas Cage); and worldwide releases, including Chloe & Theo (Dakota Johnson, Mira Sorvino), Blood Pageant (Snoop Dogg), Hot Money and Living in the Future's Past (Jeff Bridges, General Wesley Clark), and Gatsby in Connecticut: The Untold Story (Sam Waterston).

Domestically, Vision has its own DVD label and is a direct VOD aggregator with all major cable and digital TVOD, SVOD and AVOD platforms, including iNDEMAND (Comcast, Cox, Spectrum), DirecTV, Vubiquity, Dish, Shaw, Rogers, Telus, Bell, FandangoNow, iTunes, PlayStation, Xbox, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play, Vimeo, Hoopla, Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Tubi, Pluto, Roku, the Peacock and more.

Internationally, producers receive the same transparency and are provided copies of all license agreements with third party licensees. Vision's model divides world territories into geographic regions, Lise Romanoff handles the English-speaking world (USA/Canada, Australia/New Zealand, UK/Eire, Africa), France and Italy. Robby Amar, VP of International Sales, handles all of Asia, Middle East, India and parts of Europe, Almira Ravil handles Eastern Europe, Germany and Scandinavia, and Andres Santos handles Latin America. Kristen Bedno, formerly of Starz and Lionsgate, serves as VP of Distribution and Marketing, spearheading the growing domestic business.

Vision Films is always looking to fill their domestic pipeline and is actively seeking action, family, and rom-com genre films. They attend all sales markets including TIFF, MIPCOM, AFM, NATPE, Berlinale EFM, HK FILMART, MIPTV, and the Cannes Film Festival.

Romanoff is currently in her 9th year serving as a Senior Board Member of IFTA (International Film and Television Alliance) and is on their Executive Committee as well as their Legal Committee. She is an active member of OTT.X, an organization that is bringing together all aggregators and service companies in the digital world. A former producer, she still executive produces many films and series.

Lise Romanoff and Kristen Bedno are sought-after participants for speaking engagements, conferences, and by major trade publications.

