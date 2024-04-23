Vision Films Set to Release 'Final Heat'

A Personal Rediscovery Story Set in the World of Functional Fitness

LOS ANGELES, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films, Inc. ("Vision") will release the high-octane functional fitness film Final Heat across North America on May 14, 2024. It will also have a day and date release on Sky Store in the UK. The film was written, directed, and produced by Jeremy Gimenez, produced by Brad Benedict, Aya Nakano, Jessica Mathews, and executive produced by Benedict. The film was shot in and around Hollywood, CA where both Gimenez, a former tennis pro, and Benedict, an NCAA collegiate champion tennis player, both found and credit functional fitness for their personal and professional success. Its importance for dealing with personal rediscovery, mental and physical health, toughness, resilience, healing, or even addiction, is the origin story of this film.

In an attempt to save their struggling functional fitness gym, the married owners of The Hollywood Box gym create a team to take to "The Games." When an estranged friend appears and drudges up old wounds, the team's unity is pushed to its limits. Watch the trailer: https://youtu.be/cfMlOxfo-Iw

The film stars Brad Benedict (Tyler Perry's The Oval), Molly Cerne (Lethal Weapon), Jeremy Gimenez (So Help Me Todd), Alexandra Daniels (What If…?), Maddy Curley (Stick It), Cortni Joyner (In the Dark).

Lise Romanoff, CEO/Managing Director of Vision Films shares, "Final Heat is set in the popular world of functional fitness and shares an important story about strength and overcoming personal and professional pressures."

Filmmaker Jeremy Gimenez adds, "After lives spent in pro and high-level collegiate sports, and then working for years as actors in LA without that north star of a goal, Brad and I set out to make a sports film to re-define ourselves. We quickly realized, through the grueling training, that by exposing ourselves to our breaking point, we were finding out, or remembering, who we actually were. Final Heat dives into that inner struggle."

Final Heat will be available on major streaming cable platforms across the US and Canada on May 14, 2024 followed by DVD at major online retailers.

