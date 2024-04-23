Vision Films to Release Powerful Dementia Tale 'Ruby's Choice' Starring Jane Seymour

LOS ANGELES, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After successful theatrical and television runs in Australia and New Zealand, Vision Films announces the limited theatrical release on April 26, 2024 of the Jane Seymour starrer Ruby's Choice, followed by the North American Transactional VOD release on May 7. Directed and produced by Michael Budd, written by Paul Mahoney, produced by Jessica Butland, Holly Brisley, Bianca Wei, Allison Berger, and executive produced by Sir Owen Glenn and Budd, the film was acquired in a deal with Carlos Alperin and his Australian sales company Galloping Entertainment. It racked up many festival awards and achievements both in the US and abroad, including a double victory at the 2023 Burbank International Film Festival (BIFF) where it won Best Foreign Film and Best Feature Film.

A limited theatrical run starts on April 26, 2024 at The Laemmle Town Center in Encino, CA including a Q&A with Jane Seymour after the matinee on Sunday, April 28. Please visit laem.ly/3VOhR0l for more details and tickets. The movie will open the same day at the Old Mill Playhouse in The Villages, FL.

Jane Seymour, known for her celebrated career ranging from the 1973 Bond girl "Solitaire" to Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman and more recently The Kaminsky Method, embraces one of the most powerful and emotionally charged roles of her career. Ruby's Choice intricately weaves a poignant narrative around a teenage girl whose life takes a profound turn when she shares her space with her grandmother (Seymour) battling dementia. What begins as initial resentment transforms into a journey of love, self-discovery, and the revelation of long-held family secrets.

The film stars Jane Seymour, Jacqueline McKenzie (Deep Blue Sea), Coco Jack Gillies (Mad Max: Fury Road), Stephen Hunter (The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey), Rory Potter (The Dressmaker).

Lise Romanoff, CEO and Managing Director of Vision Films shares, "This is a beautiful film about the very real impact dementia has on a family. Jane Seymour's performance is beautiful, moving, and puts a realistic face to such a pervasive and difficult disease."

Director Michael Budd says, "The issue of Dementia is very much a personal one. I was inspired to make Ruby's Choice, having lost my grandmother, who suffered from Dementia. I wanted to create a movie that tells a beautiful story about family love and Dementia through three generations of inspiring women. My hope in making this film is that we can open a conversation about a subject of significant importance to make the process easier for their loved ones and themselves."

Jane Seymour adds, "I am thrilled that this film will now be able to reach audiences across the US and Canada. Alzheimer's is a disease that affects so many around the world. Ruby's Choice presents to audiences a unique perspective on this disease and I'm hopeful that the messaging within the film can provide comfort and positivity for many."

Ruby's Choice is set for TVOD release simultaneously in the United States and in the United Kingdom on May 7, 2024 followed by DVD at major online retailers.

