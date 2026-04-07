Meet Wellness Pet's Newest Pack Member: Alex Toussaint

As their first global ambassador, the devoted dog dad teams up with Wellness Pet to champion shared wellbeing and healthier, happier lives for pets and pet parents

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellness Pet Company, with 100 years of premium pet food and treats heritage, today announces a partnership with high-performance athlete, pet parent, and wellness advocate Alex Toussaint. Known for his inspiring approach to personal wellbeing and his deep devotion to his two dogs, Cassius and Brodie, Toussaint brings an authentic, high-energy voice to Wellness Pet's mission of fueling a life of shared wellbeing between pets and pet parents.

Alex Toussaint teams up with Wellness Pet Company to champion shared wellbeing and healthier, happier lives for pets and pet parents

Just in time for Active Dog Month this month, a national moment dedicated to encouraging movement and healthy routines for dogs, the partnership highlights the important role daily activity and proper nutrition play in supporting pets' overall wellbeing.

Through the year-long partnership, Toussaint will collaborate closely with Wellness Pet to promote the power of healthy routines for both pets and pet parents alike, while sharing an inside look at life with his two dogs and how he incorporates Wellness Pet's products into their daily lives.

"My dogs are my heart, and helping them live healthy, joyful lives is a huge priority for me," said Alex Toussaint. "Partnering with Wellness Pet feels incredibly natural because we share the same commitment to doing things the right way. I'm especially impressed by Wellness Pet's innovative products, like the new Wellness® Protein Bowls that my dogs are obsessed with, and I'm excited to highlight the role great nutrition plays in helping pets thrive."

"Alex represents everything we believe wellbeing should be. From the way he motivates his community to the way he thoughtfully nourishes his dogs, his commitment to health and purpose is deeply authentic," said Allison Giorgio, Chief Marketing Officer of Wellness Pet Company. "This partnership is rooted in our shared belief that when pet parents show up for themselves and fuel their pets with the right nutrition they show up better for those they love. Together, we're proud to inspire families everywhere to live a life of wellbeing, side by side with their pets."

Together, Alex and Wellness Pet will bring their communities together through meaningful moments that celebrate movement, nourishment, and connection. From engaging content to community-driven experiences, the partnership will create new ways for pet parents and their pets to learn, grow, and make confident, healthy choices side by side.

For more information about the partnership, Wellness Pet's full product portfolio or to find an authorized retailer, visit wellnesspetfood.com.

About Wellness Pet Company:

Wellness Pet Company, with 100 years of heritage, is on a mission to fulfill a shared life of wellbeing between pets and the next generation of pet parents with a foundation of premium nutrition. We're committed to doing things the right way, never the easy way, crafting healthy pet food, treat and topper recipes, as well as daily supplements, that are carefully sourced and thoughtfully prepared. Through our products and our people, we strive to enhance the human experience and promote the mutually beneficial relationship between people and pets. To learn more about Wellness® pet food and treats, visit www.wellnesspetfood.com and Facebook.com/WellnessPetFood, and find Wellness® on TikTok, Instagram and X: @wellnesspetfood.

Media Contact:

Haley LaKind

[email protected]

SOURCE Wellness Pet Company