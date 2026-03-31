Meet Your Pocket Meteorologist: Enhanced Storm Radar App Brings Expert-Level Weather to Anyone

The Weather Company's professional-grade app transforms storm tracking with High-res Single Site Radar, customizable layers, and an AI-powered Weather Assistant

ATLANTA, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Weather Company, the world's most accurate forecaster,1 today announced the newest version of its Storm Radar app. The redesigned experience now features next-gen radar and mapping, a more intuitive interface, and an AI-Powered Weather Assistant™ to empower users with greater confidence and precision while planning and staying safe. Leveraging high-resolution radar and all-in-one storm tracking, the app transforms radar visualization into an interactive experience, driven by generative AI, that helps people make smarter, faster decisions.

Like having a meteorologist in your pocket, the all-new Storm Radar app by The Weather Company brings expert precision to everyone, whether you're an everyday weather checker or a seasoned storm chaser. This enhanced radar app offers a modern, intuitive and personalized design with many advanced expert layers such as Hi-Res Single Site Radar and an AI-Powered Weather Assistant that translates complex data into actionable advice.

"Storm Radar's latest update is a game-changer for anyone interested in the weather, from the casual observer to the seasoned storm chaser," said James Belanger, vice president of meteorology at The Weather Company. "With more than 100 meteorologists on staff, creating a compelling, best-in-class radar experience has been a shared passion and true labor of love for our scientists and product experts. We've leveraged generative AI and high-resolution radar to empower every user to understand and respond to weather like never before."

Storm Radar combines The Weather Company's precise, real-time data with user-friendly, customizable layers. Users can now toggle between radar, temperature, wind, lightning and tropical tracking, with High-res Single Site Radar that provides deeper insight into storm rotation, hail, and severe weather. This intuitive design is tailored to everyday users, meteorologists, and even storm chasers, who all depend on trusted, high-quality, real-time radar.

"Storm Radar is like an always-on meteorologist in your pocket, raising the bar for on-the-go radar tracking," said Brennan Gerster, The Weather Company's chief business officer and general manager of consumer, which also includes The Weather Channel app. "After rigorous internal and user testing, I knew we had something special once our target audience said they'd choose Storm Radar for their weather tracking needs."

Built by The Weather Company team, the Weather Assistant reimagines how people engage with weather intelligence through an AI-powered experience. Storm Radar's use of generative AI transforms complex weather data into natural updates tailored to individuals' shared locations, saved places and daily schedules. Whether finding simple answers like the best time to walk the dog and what clothes to wear or a deeper explanation is needed of a weather front and its potential impacts, the AI-Powered Weather Assistant™ delivers timely, personalized insights based on preferences and location.

A "meteorologist in your pocket," users can now choose between multiple voice avatars, including a vintage weatherman, adding personality and customization to their daily forecast. Additional highlights found in-app include:

Smarter, real-time storm alerts : Receive real-time notifications for precipitation, lightning and severe weather advisories from NOAA and the National Weather Service.

: Receive real-time notifications for precipitation, lightning and severe weather advisories from NOAA and the National Weather Service. High-Res Single Site Radar: Professional-level detail with more than 12 parameters on storm intensity and movement.

Professional-level detail with more than 12 parameters on storm intensity and movement. Crystal-clear radar and expert storm layers: Experience advanced and fluid map layers including the latest mosaic radar for high-definition storm intel.

Experience advanced and fluid map layers including the latest mosaic radar for high-definition storm intel. User-focused design : Simplified navigation and improved legends for quick, clear understanding of weather data, including choosing between the enhanced Pro experience or Classic experience.

: Simplified navigation and improved legends for quick, clear understanding of weather data, including choosing between the enhanced Pro experience or Classic experience. Easy-to-use personalized experience: Customize the app by changing the order of widgets on the home screen and integrating a personal calendar to see when weather may affect plans.

Customize the app by changing the order of widgets on the home screen and integrating a personal calendar to see when weather may affect plans. Data from the world's most accurate weather forecaster: Leveraging The Weather Company's proprietary forecast models, AI technology and team of expert meteorologists to deliver real-time, hyperlocal conditions.

The Storm Radar app is available on iOS, with the premium offering starting at $3.99 per month or $19.99 per year. Additionally, The Weather Channel Premium Pro subscribers can now get access to all Storm Radar premium features on iOS as part of their subscription for $4.99 per month or $29.99 per year. Visit the Apple App Store to download and experience the future of weather tracking. Coming later to Android App and the Google Play Store.

About The Weather Company

The Weather Company helps people and businesses around the world make more informed decisions and take action, whatever the weather. With its deep meteorological and industry expertise and highly accurate, high-volume weather data combined with advanced technology and AI, The Weather Company provides insights and solutions that harness the power of weather in a scalable, privacy-forward way. The world's most accurate forecaster, the company serves hundreds of enterprise customers and is trusted by hundreds of millions of monthly active users via digital properties from The Weather Channel (weather.com) and Weather Underground (wunderground.com). Visit weathercompany.com.

1 ForecastWatch, Global and Regional Weather Forecast Accuracy Overview, 2021-2024, https://forecastwatch.com/AccuracyOverview2021-2024, commissioned by The Weather Company.

SOURCE The Weather Company