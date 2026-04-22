The Weather Company Appoints Industry Veteran Brian Benedik as Chief Revenue Officer to Drive Revenue and Partnerships Transformation

ATLANTA, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Weather Company, the world's most accurate weather forecaster1 and a leader in data-driven media solutions, today announced that media and technology veteran Brian Benedik has joined the leadership team as chief revenue officer. In this role, Benedik will spearhead revenue efforts across premium sales, programmatic, client services, operations, partnerships and marketing for the company's consumer business, which includes The Weather Channel® app and weather.com, Weather Underground® and Storm Radar® digital properties.

The Weather Company welcomes Brian Benedik as its new chief revenue officer. Benedik brings 25+ years of experience from leadership roles at Spotify, Audacy, and Niantic. He joins at a pivotal moment to lead revenue efforts and help brand partners harness the power of AI-driven weather insights to reach consumers in the moments that matter most.

As The Weather Company continues to innovate at the intersection of AI, data science and consumer behavior, Benedik will oversee the continued modernization of the company's ad tech stack, supporting the commercialization of new consumer membership products. With a proven track record spanning over 25 years, he will empower marketers to leverage first-party insights and addressable audience solutions to connect with consumers through outcome-based marketing during the moments that matter most.

"Brian is a world-class leader with a unique ability to scale digital businesses by focusing on the harmony between technology and culture," said Brennan Gerster, chief business officer and general manager of consumer, The Weather Company. "His arrival comes at a time of significant momentum for us. Brian's people-first philosophy and his deep experience in high-growth environments make him the ideal leader to help us accelerate our revenue goals and deepen our relationships with global brand partners."

Benedik most recently served as chief revenue officer at Audacy, where he was instrumental in driving growth and innovation across their linear and digital businesses. Previously, he held the CRO role at Niantic and spent seven years at Spotify as senior vice president and global head of advertising. At Spotify, Benedik was a key architect of the company's subscription and ad-supported revenue growth leading up to its innovative and successful 2018 direct public listing.

"The Weather Company is undergoing a profound transformation, backed by a clear vision and a renewed commitment to growth," said Benedik. "I've spent my career scaling technology-led organizations, and I see a massive opportunity here. Weather is far more than a backdrop; it is the ultimate primary signal of consumer intent. I'm excited to join the management team and work with our partners to harness these unique behavioral insights to drive high-impact marketing outcomes at scale."

Benedik will be based in the company's New York office and will report directly to Brennan Gerster. He holds dual degrees in English and Television, Radio, and Film management from Syracuse University's S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications.

About The Weather Company

The Weather Company helps people and businesses around the world make more informed decisions and take action, whatever the weather. With its deep meteorological and industry expertise and highly accurate, high-volume weather data combined with advanced technology and AI, The Weather Company provides insights and solutions that harness the power of weather in a scalable, privacy-forward way. The world's most accurate forecaster, the company serves hundreds of enterprise customers and is trusted by hundreds of millions of monthly active users via digital properties from The Weather Channel (weather.com) and Weather Underground (wunderground.com). Visit weathercompany.com.

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1ForecastWatch, Global and Regional Weather Forecast Accuracy Overview, 2021-2024, https://forecastwatch.com/AccuracyOverview2021-2024, commissioned by The Weather Company.

SOURCE The Weather Company