Meeting the Future | TIANMA Makes a Strong Appearance at 2024 Embedded World

NUREMBERG, Germany, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's largest embedded exhibition—— Embedded World 2024, is being held grandly at the Exhibition Centre Nuremberg from 9th to 11th April. Numerous leading companies around the world have brought exciting technologies and innovative services.

Tianma not only brings multiple innovative products and technical solutions from the A/P-series, but also officially launches the C-series products for medium and large-size commercial display in the European market for the first time, fully demonstrating Tianma's full size coverage capability.

In recent years, Tianma has continuously expanded its professional display market through its "A P C" product strategies and PCAP one-stop touch solutions, providing customers with comprehensive value-added services.

Ultimate Quality Control——P（Professional）Series

The P-series products are mainly aimed at industrial and medical display, with high reliability, an average operating life of over 100,000 hours, an average display brightness of over 1000cd/㎡, and can maintain a good performance at working temperatures ranging from -30 ℃ to -80 ℃. Outstanding performance in outdoor display fields in extreme environments such as construction machine, HMI, industrial mobile, and rugged PC. At the same time, this series of products can provide high value-added features such as anti-vibration, anti-corrosion, and damp proof, which can meet the display needs of special environmental applications such as two wheeled vehicles and marine.

Flexible and Customized——A (AI+IoT) series

The A-series products are mainly aimed at home and personal applications. While ensuring high image quality, they have the advantages of free form, narrow borders, and other external features, supporting highly customizable customization.

Smart Future —— C (Commercial) Series

In response to the market demand for large size screens, Tianma released C-series products for medium and large-size commercial display applications at the end of 2023. This series of products not only features high reliability, long lifespan, and wide temperature for outdoor displays, but also offers unique and diverse solutions such as narrow borders and free switching between horizontal and vertical screens. It can provide customers with comprehensive support and services in smart campuses and offices, smart transportation, smart retail, and smart communities.

In addition to A/P/C series professional display products, Tianma has showcased a new generation of health display products - the 15.6" ultra-low reflection eye care display, its total reflectance is only 1.09% (certified by TÜV Rhineland for no reflection), allowing users to experience high-quality images while also committed to meeting the needs of health and eye care. When used for a long period of time, it is less fatiguing than conventional displays.

As an innovative high-tech company, Tianma has been deeply engaged in the display field over 40 years and is determined to surpass the leading position and drive development with ongoing innovation. Tianma continues to maintain its high morale and progressive attitude to contribute to the sustainable development of the global display industry!

SOURCE Tianma