MeetKai and GSMA collaborate to Close the Global AI Language Gap for Low-Resource Languages

The initiative will develop culturally aligned, telecom-deployable AI for low-resource languages worldwide, collaborating on evaluation benchmarks and data-audit methodologies.

LOS ANGELES and LONDON, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MeetKai, the Sovereign AI company building end-to-end national AI stacks, and the GSMA, the global industry organization representing mobile network operators, today announced a landmark initiative to close the artificial intelligence gap for low-resource languages—those with limited digital resources—on a global scale. This initiative builds on GSMA's mission to close the AI Language gap by enabling practical, at-scale AI deployments through telecommunications infrastructure, ensuring that communities everywhere can benefit from the digital revolution.

Of nearly 7,000 languages spoken worldwide, fewer than 20 are considered "high-resource" for AI, leaving billions of people underserved by current technologies. This "AI language gap" risks deepening digital inequality, perpetuating bias, and excluding entire communities from essential public and private services. Through this initiative, MeetKai and GSMA will collaborate to develop and deploy efficient, culturally aligned language models that can be operated and delivered at scale via GSMA's member telecommunications networks.

"We believe every country and every community should have the ability to shape its AI future," said James Kaplan, Chief Executive Officer of MeetKai. "Collaborating with GSMA connects our model and evaluation capabilities with the world's most powerful distribution layer: telecommunications networks. Together, we aim to deliver practical, culturally aligned AI that can serve people at scale, starting with accurate language use and expanding through strong governance, benchmarks, and high-impact deployments."

"Mobile networks are particularly well-positioned to help ensure AI is inclusive, locally relevant, and accessible," said Louis Powell, Director of AI Technologies, GSMA. "This collaboration with MeetKai strengthen's the GSMA's ability to close the AI Language gap by catalyzing work on language models, evaluation frameworks, and responsible data approaches so that more communities—regardless of geography—can benefit from AI in ways that reflect local cultures, languages, and needs."

About MeetKai

Founded in Los Angeles in 2018, MeetKai is a Sovereign AI company specializing in post-training optimization, local-language reasoning models, and national AI platforms. Its flagship MKA1 Platform enables governments, enterprises, and consumers to build and operate fully sovereign AI ecosystems, ensuring data control, localization, and long-term value creation. Learn more at www.meetkai.com.

About GSMA

The GSMA is a global organization unifying the mobile ecosystem to discover, develop, and deliver innovation foundational to positive business environments and societal change. Representing mobile operators and organizations across the mobile ecosystem and adjacent industries, the GSMA delivers for its members across three broad pillars: Connectivity for Good, Industry Services and Solutions, and Outreach. Learn more at gsma.com.

SOURCE MeetKai