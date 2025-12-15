MeetKai and Pakistan Announce Joint Venture to Build National "Sovereign AI" Stack

Through a strategic alliance with Pakistan's SOE AXI Systems, MeetKai will help deliver AI to every Pakistani—expanding support for Pakistan's native languages and enabling next-generation, AI-powered government services.

ISLAMABAD and LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MeetKai Inc. ("MeetKai"), a Sovereign AI company, today announced a landmark joint venture with the Government of Pakistan, through its state-owned entity, AXI Systems, to build a national Sovereign AI stack.

The joint venture will establish Pakistan's first comprehensive national AI platform built on local data, optimized for local languages, and governed under Pakistan's own laws and institutions.

"Pakistan is making a bold, historic commitment: AI will be treated as national critical infrastructure, built in Pakistan, for Pakistan," said State Minister Bilal Bin Saqib. "By combining MeetKai's advanced AI technology with our long-term investment in digital infrastructure, we are laying the foundation for a new era of growth, innovation, and public service delivery."

"We believe every country should have the ability to own its AI destiny," added James Kaplan, Co-Founder & CEO of MeetKai. "Pakistan is moving decisively to build that capability, not as a consumer of foreign black-box systems, but as a co-creator of sovereign technology that reflects the needs of its people."

"Sovereign AI means a country retains full control of its AI stack—its data, models, and deployment—so it can innovate securely and at national scale," said Peter John Alexander, President & Chief Business Officer of MeetKai. "Together with Pakistan, we are building a national AI fabric –one that speaks local languages, respects local laws, and delivers real value in people's daily lives within healthcare, education, public safety, and beyond."

The joint venture will work closely with federal and provincial stakeholders, public agencies, universities, and local technology partners to develop talent, accelerate AI adoption, and create new digital job opportunities across the country.

About MeetKai

Founded in Los Angeles in 2018, MeetKai is a Sovereign AI company, specializing in post-training optimization, local-language reasoning models, and national AI platforms. Its flagship MKA1 Platform enables governments, enterprises, and consumers to build and operate fully sovereign AI ecosystems ensuring data control, localization, and long-term value creation. Learn more at www.meetkai.com .

About the Government of Pakistan

The Government of Pakistan is advancing a national digital transformation agenda to drive inclusive growth, expand access to public services, and position Pakistan as a competitive participant in the global digital economy. Central to this vision is a long-term commitment to invest in artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure, and local talent to build a modern, innovation-driven society.

SOURCE MeetKai