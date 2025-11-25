VEON's QazCode Partners with MeetKai to Power AI Digital Services Expansion Across Group

DOHA, Qatar and ALMATY, Kazakhstan and LOS ANGELES, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VEON Ltd. (Nasdaq: VEON), a global digital operator ("VEON" or, together with its subsidiaries, "VEON Group"), announces that its software company QazCode has signed a cooperation agreement with the sovereign AI firm MeetKai for the development and training of language models for new AI-based digital products across VEON Group.

The partnership covers the development and training of language models for digital products in the five markets where VEON Group operates: Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. QazCode and MeetKai will work together on the development of regional AI solutions with enhanced local languages capabilities, support for regional dialects and better understanding of local cultural nuances.

"AI will be a critically important and pervasive technology, but at the moment resources are focused on a small number of widely spoken languages," explains QazCode CEO Oleksii Sharavar. "We believe that VEON has a responsibility to bring the benefits of AI to the countries we operate in through linguistically and culturally trained large language models. Our partnership with MeetKai will enable the development of localised sovereign AI solutions to build the foundation of future AI economies."

MeetKai will train the models, with QazCode managing data, local computing resources, and technological adaptation for use in development of localised AI applications. Teams from VEON's five operating companies will also be involved to ensure that the AI properly understands the language and cultural context of each country. This collaboration will pave the way for the launch of new products, from educational and health care services to agritech and corporate platforms with AI agents like Aventa, which will be able to operate in the languages spoken across VEON's markets.

"True sovereign AI means countries decide how their models are built, governed, and deployed," said James Kaplan, Co-Founder and CEO of MeetKai. "Through this partnership with QazCode and VEON, we're proud to serve over 150 million people with national AI stacks that respect data sovereignty and deliver real, committed value in their language."

The partnership builds on QazCode's and VEON's track records as AI innovators. QazCode pioneered the development of LLMs for under-resourced languages with KazLLM, the first Kazakh large language model, which received the GSMA Foundry Excellence Award in 2025. QazCode has since developed a portfolio of consumer and enterprise AI-based digital products. VEON has been at the forefront of connected AI for consumer services, and its operating companies have launched an AI tutor and integrated AI into their consumer apps, as well as cooperating with local institutions to develop local language LLMs for Ukraine and Pakistan. VEON has also partnered with the GSMA and Barcelona Supercomputing Center to develop LLMs for under-resourced languages globally.

About MeetKai

Founded in Los Angeles in 2018, MeetKai is a Sovereign AI company, specializing in post-training optimization, local-language reasoning models, and national AI platforms. Its flagship MKA1 Platform enables governments, enterprises, and consumers to build and operate fully sovereign AI ecosystems ensuring data control, localization, and long-term value creation. Learn more at www.meetkai.com.

About QazCode

QazCode is one of the leading AI companies and the exclusive digital partner of Beeline Kazakhstan. The company is part of the VEON group, which is listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange. The company has over 750 employees with 8 years of experience in software development for the telecom and IT markets with a deep understanding of business and technology. The solution portfolio includes the development of private Large Language Models (LLM) with a focus on data security, process optimization through Agile methodologies, full-cycle implementation of Business Support Systems (BSS), and IT outsourcing for effective product development, team expansion, and project management to help accelerate time to market. The company already operates in Central Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, and is actively expanding its presence in new markets.

About VEON

VEON is a digital operator that provides converged connectivity and digital services to nearly 150 million connectivity and 140 million digital users. Operating across five countries that are home to more than 6% of the world's population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. VEON is listed on NASDAQ. For more information, visit: https://www.veon.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This release contains "forward-looking statements", as the phrase is defined in U.S. securities laws. The forward-looking statements in this release, including those related to our Starlink partnerships, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results and performance to differ materially from those expressed by such statements. These risks include those relating to uncertainty over success of our strategic initiatives, among others discussed in our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on April 25, 2025. The forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this release and VEON disclaims any obligation to update them, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws.

